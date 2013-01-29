Mike Dillard to Host the 5th Episode of Elevation Live on 'How To Invest in Gas and Oil Just Like the Ultra Wealthy' This Tuesday 1/29/13 at 7pm EST

Mike Dillard of the Elevation Group will host episode 5 of 'Elevation Live' this Tuesday, January 29, 2013, at 7pm EST. The topic is 'How to Invest in Gas and Oil Just Like the Ultra Wealthy.'

The Elevation Group's founder Mike Dillard will be on live broadcast for the fifth episode of “Elevation Live” on Tuesday, January 29, 2013, at 7pm EST. The topic will be 'How to Invest in Gas and Oil Just Like the Ultra Wealthy.' To register for Elevation Live, please visit http://www.theelevationgroup.com/live.

Oil and gas investing is all about timing, and it's made a lot of in-the-know people millionaires throughout the years.

Investing directly in oil and gas used to be only something the ultra-rich had access to since it typically takes more than $10 million dollars just to get a single well drilled and pumping. But with this strategy that Mike Dillard will be discussing at Elevation Live, anyone can invest in oil and gas regardless of their financial situation.

"Frankly, you won't find this kind of information on oil and gas investing anywhere else," says Mike Dillard. "If you ask your financial advisor or broker how to invest directly in oil and gas, they'll probably look at you with a blank stare. But the rich have been doing it for years. And on this next episode of Elevation Live this Tuesday, I'll unveil their secrets on how you can do it too!"

For those who wish to ask Mike Dillard specific oil and gas related questions, please complete this survey.

Elevation Live is a live streaming webcast on personal finance, investing and the economy. To find out more about becoming a member of The Elevation Group, go here.

About the Elevation Group: Founded in late 2010 by Austin, Texas, entrepreneur Mike Dillard, The Elevation Group strives to uncover alternative investment strategies that go against the grain of commonly held personal financial advice. The Elevation Group recognizes that the classic model of getting a job, investing in your IRA/410K and retiring at age 65 no longer works in the post-2008 world. Over the last four years, The Elevation Group has worked on a “Wealth Blueprint for the New Economy” that has produced 310% in returns. For more information on The Elevation Group, please visit here.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebElevation-Live/Oil-and-gas-investing/prweb10366242.htm