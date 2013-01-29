Clinical, Research and Reimbursement Topics Will Headline the National Proton Conference 2013 Feb 11-14 in Washington, D.C.

New report to be released of data from large cohort of prostate cancer patients surveyed about post treatment quality of life

Leading-edge cancer treatment will be the focus of the capital's next inaugural event: The National Proton Conference: Improving Cancer Outcomes with Proton Therapy (npc2013.com). The first meeting of its kind, NPC2013 takes place February 11 – 14, 2013 at the Washington Marriott Metro Center. The conference is co-sponsored by the National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) and the Proton Therapy Consortium.

Clinicians, physicists, administrators, patient advocates, and business leaders will explore the growing demand, new centers and other trends related to the expansion of proton therapy, an advanced radiation treatment aimed at many forms of cancer.

“As the number of proton therapy centers grows nationwide, doctors, patients and investors alike want to learn from each other about best practices,” said Leonard Arzt, executive director of NAPT. “This is the first comprehensive meeting designed to bring together practitioners and administrators from the nation's facilities.”

New Research to Be Unveiled

One of the anticipated conference highlights will be the release of data from a large cohort of prostate cancer patients who were surveyed about their health-related quality of life. Because proton therapy is administered in a precise particle beam, it spares healthy tissue from the adverse impacts of conventional radiation as it targets tumor sites. This steers clear of side effects that can negatively impact patients' daily lives.

“What distinguishes this study is that the data come from patients themselves,” Arzt said.

“Men are reporting aspects of their functioning that matter most to them, which is an important complement to clinical measures.” The independent study was commissioned by NAPT.

A Full Slate of Sessions

NPC2013 will cover strategies for funding and operating a proton center, state-of-the-science technology, the status of proton therapy reimbursement, and the potential impacts of “Obamacare” in a climate of health care change. The meeting agenda offers 11 panel sessions including the following:

-Dr. C. Norman Coleman, associate director at the National Cancer Institute will lead a panel discussion on new clinical trials and research efforts.

-Dr. Lee N. Newcomer, senior vice president of oncology, United Healthcare will speak on Paying for Cancer Treatments: Responsibilities of Providers and Insurers. Dr. Newcomer will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Malin, Medical Director for Oncology, WellPoint; and Dr. Michael Kolodziej, National Medical Director, Oncology Solutions, Aetna; and other thought leaders.

-Matthew Garabrant, senior consultant, The Advisory Board Company, will present an overview of the current proton therapy marketplace.

-Dr. Hanne Kooy, PhD of the Francis H. Burr Proton Therapy Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital will chair a session on radiation oncology safety standards.

-Additional sessions highlight the Walter Reed Particle Therapy Initiative, new protocols, patterns of care, pediatric proton therapy, prostate cancer treatment, center financing, and other topics.

A recently updated program including the latest roster of presenters can be found at NPC2013.com.

About NAPT

The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) is a non-profit organization supported by proton center members and is the Voice of the Proton Community. The NAPT promotes education and public awareness for the clinical benefits of proton beam radiation therapy. Founded in 1990, NAPT is an advocate for the advancement of proton therapy.

Visit NAPT online

http://www.proton-therapy.org

Visit NPC2013 online

http://www.npc2013.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366219.htm