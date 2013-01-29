Wheel Tire Fitment Data Provider, SizeItUp Takes Auto Parts Ecommerce To The Next Level.

SizeItUp launches fitment database with over 140 wheel brands included..

After having cataloged over 140 wheel brands into the Shopping Cart Elite system, sizeitup becomes the single largest wheel brand data provider.

This latest database update is going to help the clients of SizeItUp to better serve their customers. Considering the amount of data involved in such a database, developing a custom one would be impossible for most small businesses. SizeItUp has launched a platform that features affordability and ease of use.

“We are now the largest supplier of wheel brand data available for download,” says founder of SizeItUp, Brian Inge. “We work with all the leading wheel companies to catalog their wheel data into our system.”

This data is available to clients using sizeitup's ecommerce or wheel visualizer platforms, and it is available in a downloadable format as well, for clients with independent projects.

Creating a single comprehensive platform for the auto parts industry was always challenging, but that is exactly what SizeItUp has managed to do. Brian had started working on creating an ACES compliant fitment database in early 2002. Partnering with Shopping Cart Elite in 2009, to offer a wheel and tire eCommerce platform for online businesses is one of the highlights of Brian's 20 years in this industry.

Shopping Cart Elite is diligently working with SizeItUp to tailor the platform to the demands of online auto parts retailers. By continuously updating its system, size it up continues to be the leading wheel tire fitment data provider.

About SizeItUp:

Sizeitup is for companies to integrate the perfect wheel and tire fitment guide into their websites. Sizeitup is a wheel and tire fitment data provider that can power your fitment data for your electronic catalog or website. Not only is the fitment guide offered by Sizeitup ACES compliant, it is also compatible with eBay and Amazon. The fitment guide includes staggered fitments, dually fitments, lifted truck fitments, biggest plus size fitment, and big brake fitments which are all verified against real vehicles. The database includes fitment data for all car models manufactured from the year 1960.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366199.htm