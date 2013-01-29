CoreFitnessByJana Releases New Cardio Interval Boot Camp And Ski Conditioning Videos Adding To An Extensive Library Of 10- To 20-Minute Online Workout Videos.

CoreFitnessByJana.com recently released the first videos in a series of cardio interval boot camp workouts as well as a new sport conditioning workout focused on building strength and endurance for skiing. Like all CoreFitnessByJana exercise programs these short easy to follow videos utilize body weight exercises that can be done without equipment, anytime and anywhere.

CoreFitnessByJana's new cardio interval training boot camp series, was developed to complement and round out the existing library of Pilates, body toning, stretching and flexibility videos. With the addition of the 20-minute boot camp inspired "Total Body Workout" video and the other upcoming boot camp modules, CoreFitnessByJana now addresses all facets of fitness needs: cardio, strength, balance, mobility and agility.

The Ski Conditioning module focuses on the key physical demands of skiing: core strength, cardio capacity, lower body strength and endurance, balance, weight shift and agility. Using simple bodyweight exercises this video helps prepare skiers bodies for the specific rigors of skiing in order to reduce risk of injury and get more out of precious time on the slopes.

In addition, a new How To video describing squat thrusts and burpees was released to ensure members can apply proper technique to these exercises essential to the boot camp workouts.

CoreFitness is excited to continue to add to its video library to provide online members countless options to customize their workouts and keep exercise fun and fresh.

About CoreFitnessByJana:

CoreFitnessByJana.com, founded by certified Pilates Instructor and ACE Certified Personal Trainer Jana Sanford, offers online fitness workouts including Pilates, Body Sculpting, Cardio Boot Camp, Stretching & Flexibility and Sport Conditioning.

The 15-20-minute full workout exercise videos use just body weight (or add resistance props for increased intensity) and are designed to help one incorporate exercise conveniently into a daily schedule. Because the exercises require no equipment CoreFitnessByJana.com online fitness videos deliver an effective workout option that can be done any time and any where. The accessibility and variety of the exercise program is great for business travelers, busy Mom's, and supplementing any workout regimen when getting to the gym or studio is a challenge.

In addition to online individual membership, CoreFitnessByJana also offers Corporate Wellness program packages online or via licensing agreements.

Visit CoreFitnessByJana.com to learn more about online membership options.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcorefitnessbyjana/boot_camp_ski_workout/prweb10365434.htm