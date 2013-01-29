Datto to Provide BDR and Business Continuity Solutions for the TeamLogic IT Nationwide Network

Datto Inc., the leading provider of hardware based on-site and off-site backup, disaster recovery and intelligent business continuity solutions, announces it will provide BDR and business continuity solutions to more than 50 TeamLogic IT locations nationwide.

Datto Inc., an award-winning provider of hardware based on-site and off-site backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and intelligent business continuity solutions, is pleased to announce that it will provide backup, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions to more than 50 TeamLogic IT locations across the country. TeamLogic IT is a nationwide network of businesses that provide comprehensive computer-based services for managing information technology.

"Many of our TeamLogic IT franchise owners have deployed Datto's solutions to their clients, and we believe momentum will continue to grow throughout our network. Datto's technology integrates well within our Managed Services offerings to provide a more thorough Business Continuity solution to the SMB market,” said Frank Picarello, COO of TeamLogic IT.

Through Datto's offerings, TeamLogic IT franchises will have access to a complete line of scalable backup, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions that can be deployed across businesses of all sizes and verticals. Datto's solutions will enable TeamLogic ITs franchise owners to grow their businesses, while providing their clients with advanced protection against data loss and downtime.

“We have built a strong, mutually beneficial partnership with Datto and have actually seen their products in action when a customer server went down,” said Ken Patterson, VP of Operations for TeamLogic IT of Woburn. “Datto has made us look like a hero on multiple occasions and has exceeded every possible need we've had.”

Datto has been widely recognized in the channel for its Datto SIRIS business continuity solution and enjoyed its fourth consecutive year of 300% growth in 2012. The company's phenomenal statistics landed it a spot on the Inc. 500 list as the fastest growing company in Backup & Security, over a three-year period, with 5,554% revenue growth.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a leading national provider of comprehensive computer-based services for managing information technology (IT) for today's small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With more than 50 offices worldwide, TeamLogic IT provides outsourced IT services that address the needs of computer networks and systems, including networking, security, data, and email services, as well as hardware and software support. By focusing on preventing IT disaster through its unique managed services program called SystemWatch IT®, TeamLogic IT has become the trusted “IT Partner” for thousands of SMBs throughout the United States. TeamLogic IT is owned by Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI), a management company that owns the franchise brands Sir Speedy, PIP Printing and Marketing Services, Signal Graphics and MultiCopy. For further information regarding TeamLogic IT, visit TeamLogicIT.com.

About Datto Inc.

Datto Inc. is an award-winning vendor of backup, data recovery (BDR) and intelligent business continuity (IBC) solutions, providing best-in-class technology and support to its 5,000+ channel Partners throughout North America and Europe. Datto is the only hybrid-cloud BDR/IBC vendor that provides instant on- and off-site virtualization of servers and workstations, achieved through its Inverse Chain TechnologyTM. The Datto product line address the specific needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and serve a wide range of vertical markets including: healthcare, financial, education, banking, legal, manufacturing, retail, and municipal.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364318.htm