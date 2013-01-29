Schools.com Infographic Reviews the Future Growth of Technology Careers

A new infographic from Schools.com takes a look at the tech industry, identifying in-demand job opportunities, employment projections and potential educational paths that could lead to careers within the growing technology field.

Schools.com, a digital resource for education, explores demand for technology occupations in a new infographic, “The Hottest Careers: A Spotlight on Tech.” The infographic examines technical career options, outlining recommended training, possible job responsibilities, projected employment growth and salary potential.

In U.S. News &World Report's list, “100 Best Jobs 2013,” five of the top 15 careers are in computer-related positions, including computer systems analyst, database administrator, software developer, Web developer and computer programmer.

Between 2010 and 2020, computer-oriented occupations are estimated to increase by 22 percent nationally. That's more than the 14 percent projected growth for all occupations combined.

“We're excited to highlight up-and-coming careers,” explained Michelle LaFrance, spokesperson for Schools.com. “The future is very bright in tech-related industries.”

According to ComputerWorld.com, 33 percent of surveyed IT executives plan to hire professionals in tech-related positions in 2013, representing a 14 percent growth above 2012 hiring plans (29 percent) and a 43 percent growth above 2011 hiring projections (23 percent).

“With such strong growth anticipated in these professions, we hope our users find the data we've assembled to be useful,” continued LaFrance. “Users now have information to help guide the next steps in their career paths.”

About Schools.com

Schools.com is a resource for education, connecting current and prospective students with the right information, people and schools to help them advance in life. Featuring in-depth sections with faculty interviews, campus tours and national education news, the site aims to be a hub for higher education topics and trends. Schools.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. QNST, one of the largest Internet marketing and media companies in the world. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information they need to research, find and select the products, services and brands that meet their needs. The company is a leader in visitor-friendly marketing practices. For more information, please visit QuinStreet.com.

