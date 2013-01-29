The Flag Company, Inc. Hails 2013 With Rollout of New, User Friendly Website for the 21st Century

Proud to announce the rollout of their new flagship website, http://www.flagco.com, The Flag Company, Inc. is confident that current and future customers will appreciate the updated clean modern look and user friendly features incorporated into this portal site for its network of companies.

Fulfilling a New Year's resolution, The Flag Company, Inc. has ushered in 2013 with the unveiling of its new website, highlighting 24 years of a successful business into a newer 21st Century online format that makes shopping, browsing, and discovering all that The Flag Company, Inc. has to offer is an easy pleasure.

Sporting a cleaner design, faster links, rotating pictures, easy mobile device access, the new website also incorporates a link to its new Affiliate Program, that allows members to earn a 5% commission on the sale of a product ordered through a website link.

The Flag Company, Inc.'s new, improved direct-to-computer ordering system incorporated through the website shopping cart, is an efficient time-saving measure that translates into lower prices for the consumer.

“We are on the move,” declares The Flag Company, Inc. Vice President, Mike Lawrence, “and with our new website we will can go ahead with special promotions, coupons, and discounts that are easily facilitated by the new operating infrastructure.”

Thanks to a new active Facebook and Twitter presence, more potential clients are being driven to seek out The Flag Company, Inc. and Lawrence is confident that this new website is up to the task of working in this 21st Century business model.

About The Flag Company, Inc.

As the largest online flagpole supplier, The Flag Company, Inc. offers a complete range of flags and flag-related products in addition to its line of flagpoles and signature Flagpole Beacon. Custom screen-printing and digital printing are available for special events, corporate logos, etc. Stock merchandise includes U.S., state, international, and military flags, and all types of accessories such as bunting, memorial cases, pennants, and more. The Flag Company, Inc. is the nation's largest producer of message flags, offering over 300 different messages used by realtors, restaurants, car dealerships, and any other kind of company imaginable. Toothpick flags—both stock and custom-made to order— are also available. The complete product line can be viewed at http://www.flagco.com. "Feel Good Light Ups," a decorative light lens for fluorescent light fixtures, are now so popular there is a dedicated website at http://www.feelgoodlightups.com. Flagpoles and Flagpole Beacons are featured at http://www.flagpolewarehouse.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363983.htm