Tiffany Designs Prom Retailer Takes the Stage at Wedding & Prom Showcase 2013

Indiana-based boutique showcases FAB4 prom collections at The Centre in downtown Evansville.

Tiffany Designs announced that authorized retailer Ella Park Bridal took the stage for a 45-minute fashion show during the Wedding & Prom Showcase at The Centre in downtown Evansville, Indiana, on January 6. The Newburgh-based boutique showcased its gown selection, featuring prom dresses from the company's FAB4 collections: Tiffany Designs, Panoply, Studio 17, and Hannah S. More than 100 bridal and prom retailers exhibited their products and services at the event.

Future brides and prom-goers browsed exhibit booths, while fabulous fashion shows, presentations, and prize giveaways took place throughout the day. Ramping up for prom, pageants, and parties, Ella Park Bridal's fashion-forward showcase was a unique experience for young ladies to view favored designs from the current season and top carryover styles. Attendees previewed hottest designs from the Spring 2013 collections and latest trends for upcoming socials and other special events, such as Tiffany Designs style 16745 and Panoply style 14541.

Throughout the year, Ella Park Bridal hosts a number of fashion showcases and attends other bridal and prom industry events. Ella Park Bridal will have a booth at Super Bride Sunday on February 3, 2013. Visit Ella Park Bridal at Super Bride Sunday at The Centre in downtown Evansville, where brides-to-be learn tips for their big day from some of the area's leading wedding vendors. To view prom dresses from the FAB4 collections, visit tiffanydesigns.com, http://www.panoplydesigns.net, studio17prom.com, and http://www.myhannahs.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363253.htm