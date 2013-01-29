Host Conference Calls on Your Mobile Device with FreeConference - Review on Nationwide Televisions News Show, NewsWatch

NewsWatch, a national television show, highlighted "FreeConference", a new app for hosting free conference calls from your mobile phone. The segment was highlighted on AppWatch, a weekly segment of NewsWatch dedicated to finding new and cool apps on the market.

NewsWatch, a national television show, highlighted "FreeConference", a new app for hosting free conference calls from your mobile phone. The segment was highlighted on AppWatch, a weekly segment of NewsWatch dedicated to finding new and cool apps on the market.

FreeConference is a new application that lets conference organizers share, schedule, record/playback, and view conference information on their mobile phone. Once downloaded, users can start a conference call immediately or schedule future calls.

During the scheduling process, users are able to invite participants from their contacts and easily send invitations via text or email. The app also allows users to sync scheduled calls with their phone's calendar. And participants don't need the app themselves, just the dial in number and access code included in the invitation.

FreeConference is incredibly easy to use and it's ideal for consumers who do business on the go. The app is free and the service is no-cost. Just search for FreeConference in your mobile phones app store.

FreeConference originated the free teleconferencing concept with highly automated, enterprise quality conferencing services for businesses, organizations and individuals requiring top-tier performance at little or no cost. Today, FreeConference serves well over a billion minutes a year of all-digital conference calls. FreeConference continues to lead the industry with innovative value-added audio and web conferencing options that let users customize just the conferencing features they need, and only when they need them. FreeConference product offerings have proven instrumental in inspiring individuals to embrace the convenience of teleconferencing. The services are productive, administrative tools for gathering groups of every size quickly, conveniently, and without restriction. FreeConference is a service of Global Conference Partners™. For more information, visit http://www.freeconference.com.

NewsWatch is a weekly 30-minute consumer oriented television show that airs on the ION Network Thursday mornings at 5:30am across the nation. NewsWatch regularly features top tech products, travel destinations, health tips, medical breakthroughs and entertainment news on the show. A weekly segment on NewsWatch, AppWatch provides viewers app reviews and game reviews of the latest and hottest apps and games out on the market for iOS and Android devices. The show airs in 180 markets nationwide as well as all of the top 20 broadcast markets in the country.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebnewswatch/freeconference/prweb10362822.htm