Sierra Games Composer Ken Allen To Put Vintage Game Music To Orchestra Using Crowd-Funding Platform Kickstarter

After more than a decade since Ken Allen made the transition from game composer to game producer, today he announced his latest project, a compilation album based on his Sierra game soundtracks put to orchestra.

“When I was composing music for Sierra games like King's Quest and Space Quest, I never imagined the soundtracks would take on lives of their own,” says Mr. Allen, “but thanks to YouTube and SoundCloud, along with several fan websites, my vintage game music continues to find a whole new audience.”

Allen is using Kickstarter to raise funds to produce this album, Under The Half Dome, which will be distributed via iTunes, Amazon and other cloud services.

“I really think crowd-funding is ideal for a project like this. We reached our funding goal in just 48 hours. And if people believe in it enough to invest in its production, there's the probability an audience exists outside Kickstarter.”

Ken originally composed music for PC sound cards that were in wide use over 20 years ago, sound cards that used primitive synthesizer technology by today's standards. “For the album, I'll be using some of the same virtual orchestra libraries used by today's film and TV composers,” says Allen.

Ken Allen created soundtracks for games that were published by Sierra Online, Interplay Productions, Tsunami Media, Accolade Games, FutureScape Productions and Software Toolworks. His blog chronicling the album project can be found at http://www.kenspace.com.

The Kickstarter project is located at http://kck.st/XwiOlu



