Paramount Direct Marketing Announces that American Transactional Buyers File is Now on the Market

Learn about this unique marketing list that is now available on the market. Find our why data generated through transactions is far more responsive than survey or compiled data.

Paramount is proud to announce that the much anticipated file, American Transactional Buyers, is now on the market! This is exciting news for many reasons. This database has never been available for marketing before. Thus, these consumers have not been marketed multiple times. This certainly will increase a marketing campaigns ROI.

Another important facet about this file is that these are all buyers - Not merely someone that has expressed an interest. These consumers have all purchased the products listed on the individual data cards. Please take a look at a few of the data cards that are attached to this press release. This can help you gain insight into the file and selects available. "It was a long and very detailed process to bring this file in. We felt it was a very important list to bring to the market and it will mean a lot to many marketers.", says Kristin Genovese, President of Paramount Lists.

American Transactional Buyers is also very highly-segmented. One can select between many different categories and sub-categories. Such as, you can not only target those purchase collectibles - But can even target collectors of dolphins, superheroes, lighthouses and more! This allows a mailing campaign to reach the exact target audience that is needed in order to produce the highest response rates.

Contact one of Paramount's experienced account executives today regarding this new and exciting file. Paramount has been providing targeted mailing lists since 1972 and is located in Erie, PA. Paramount is a USPS Business Alliance Partner. This approved vendor status means that Paramount maintains a high level of the products that it offers and the services that are provided. In today's marketing world, making strategic partners is key to success. Through these partnerships, Paramount Lists presents a higher level of service by providing resources for every part of the marketing campaign – regardless if they can facilitate the service directly or make an introduction that will help make marketing endeavors more successful.

Paramount Lists

3126 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16508

(800) 723-5478

