Stripes Latest Guide Inspires U.S. Military Newcomers and Seasoned Travelers to Arrive, Explore and Discover Europe

Stripes Welcome to Europe guide features articles and tips on travel, local culture, education, health care, and employment, as well as other informative tips for those wishing to make the most of their European experience.

Start the year off right with Stripes Welcome to Europe guide. Stars and Stripes, a multimedia news organization that provides independent news and information to the U.S. military community, published its first Welcome to Europe guide (February – May 2013) of the year featuring essential information for those relocating to Europe or currently living abroad. Stripes Welcome to Europe guide, a free tri-yearly print and digital publication with over 60 pages, is compiled for U.S. service members and civilians stationed at U.S. military bases in Europe.

Stripes Welcome to Europe features:



Information about exciting summer programs for school-aged children

Family-friendly, inexpensive vacations with hands-on experiences the whole gang will love

Moms helping moms – utilize Facebook to connect and conquer your new installation

Must-see highlights in cities such as Monte Carlo, St. Petersburg, Istanbul and more

iPhone and iPad apps to help savvy travelers master new destinations, languages and currency

European Cruises – Where to go, what to see and friendly tips for a cruisin' good time

Staying connected - Techno savvy ideas to help you keep in touch with family and friends

Make every cent count - Euro banking tips

Get the skinny on VAT - take advantage of tax-free shopping

Events and festivals such as the world famous Venice Carnival that you won't want to miss

Addresses for your GPS to major U.S. military installations in Europe

Handy reference charts to make conversions a snap

“Our newest edition emphasizes travel opportunities for spring, from romantic cruises to enriching, hands-on trips with the kids,” said Genevieve Northup, writer-editor for Stars and Stripes Europe Publishing and Media Design department. “We also offer in-depth coverage of summer programs for children so that parents can make plans now,” she said.

Stripes Welcome to Europe guide is a one-stop shop for those on-the-go. The print edition and online portal at stripes.com features off-the-beaten path travel destinations, tips, interviews, weekend getaways, where to eat and shop and many more sections which help people acclimatize themselves to a new culture. Print copies are also available at the Stripes Store. Let your adventure begin with Stripes Welcome to Europe guide.

About Stars and Stripes

Stars and Stripes reports on military matters as the only independent source for news and information operating inside the U.S. Department of Defense that serves the global U.S. military community. Editorially independent of any outside interference and influence, Stars and Stripes provides commercially available U.S. and world news and objective, factual staff-produced stories relevant to the military community it serves.

In addition to providing news in print, Stars and Stripes offers its unique reporting on stripes.com and through the Stars and Stripes iPhone App, now available on the App Store. Visit stripes.com/iPhone for more information.

