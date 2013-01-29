Buy To Let Website Launches With A Twist

After 12 years in the buy to let market “poacher turned game-keeper” Damian Qualter launches a brand new website for landlords. It aims to educate and build a community of like-minded individuals so that they can improve the way they run their property portfolios.

After almost 18 months in development http://www.buytoletlandlord.com launches to the public. “We have waited for this day now for a long time says “Damian Qualter” CEO of the website. “We wanted to build a best of breed website and I think we have finally done exactly that – I'm delighted at the initial response we have had.”

The site provides property news, education and has a whole section devoted to “Learner Landlords”. “ I have operated in the buy to let sector now for over 12 years and really wanted to provide a much needed resource for landlords of all levels of experience. Being a landlord can be a very lonely job so we have tried to bridge this gap.”

“We launched it to a small section of our existing database in September to “BETA” test the site and the feedback has been phenomenal. We had over 500 people register within 48 hours.”

Qualter has launched a number of other successful property related websites including http://www.buyproperty4less.com and also runs a leading UK based SEO company called SEOtastic.

Every day the site posts the latest property related news, has tools for landlords including forms, health & safety guides, “How To..” Guides and strategy guides.

There is also a forum devoted to answering any landlord related issues where landlords can discuss things online with other landlords and get general landlord advice and property news.

“We devoted a complete section to “Learner Landlords” giving them basic guides, “Need to Know” guides and “Keep it Simple” interviews – where I interview leading property experts and let members access the recording in the members area” “ We also have our own resident “Property Doctor” who each week will personally answer questions submitted online” Qualter states

“Best of all we are providing this resource 100% free to landlords. We will sell some advertising space to help contribute to the running costs of the business. I have been conducting research into this for the last couple of years. There's nothing like it in the market place. When I started investing in property in 2000 there were no resources like this available. All there was were high priced seminar pitching the next big property course and nothing really aimed towards the newbie landlord”

Qualter has also suggested over time we will add more sections to the sites as it develops including webinars and online courses.

The site is already generating 5,000 visitors a month but it is hoped that in the next 12 months this will increase to over 50,000. “Advertisers need to know there is a high volume of targeted traffic coming to the site every single month and the traffic trend is increasing over time.” States Qualter

“We have ambitious plans in place for 2013 and now that the site is publically launched we can focus on stage 2 of the sites development”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebbuytoletlandlord/launches/prweb10361377.htm