iBook21 Has Started a New Music Sharing Module for the Music Lovers

Music sharing module is started now in Professional Social Network iBook21.

Some artists' iBook21 pages now include an option for users to search for and share links to their favorite songs, as well as a way for users to see which songs related to an artist are trending on the social network.

Users can share their favorite songs and music in iBook21 with their friends, fans and followers.

When users visit an artist's page, they can click “music sharing” from the publisher and search for a song by that artist. A link will appear and users can say something about the link before posting it publicly to the page. This seems to be helping fans express themselves to their favorite artists, as many users often post links to YouTube videos of an artist's songs to show their support. The new feature makes it easier for users to reference a particular song.

Music producers or composers can use it as their advertisement. Sharing music can create close relationships between the members of iBook21. By sharing the music it will be easy to know others' taste. Music also helps to know about the culture and the society. So it will help the users to know the culture of their friends who live in different part of the world and can bring them together.

Visit: http://www.iBook21.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebiBook21/Music/prweb10361302.htm