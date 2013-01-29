AVTEQ Announces Partnership with European Distributor, Cordica

AVTEQ has recently joined forces with Cordica as its newest distributor of videoconferencing furniture and AV products.

AVTEQ has recently joined forces with Cordica as its newest distributor of videoconferencing furniture and AV products. The European-based, B2B company, has more than 13 years of experience distributing and selling sophisticated AV products, and holds extensive knowledge of the industry.

With the addition of AVTEQ's products, Cordica is able to add an important complementary product line to their portfolio of AV products. “Our strategy has always been to act as a ‘one stop shop'. (Cordica) distributes almost every thinkable product that fits into the pro AV market,” said Haim Elallouf, European Union Sales Director.

Through this partnership, AVTEQ gains access to the valuable European market with Cordica's wide customer base and strong, efficient distribution channels. Cordica has both the ability to keep an inventory of AVTEQ products (with warehouse facilities in 3 countries) and to market the AVTEQ product line within Europe.

AVTEQ is excited about the opportunity to introduce the European market to a complete AV Solution within their product line. With the goal of expanding our reach, “we thought this was an excellent first step,” said Aaron Rubner, AVTEQ VP of AV Sales. The partnership between AVTEQ and Cordica brings the first complete AV solution to the table in the European videoconferencing and AV market.

As a distributor, Cordica will work with AV Integrators and Resellers to market and sell the entire AVTEQ product line in Europe.

For more information on AVTEQ's new European partner, go to http://avteq.net/, click on the Cordica link in the Distributors list under the Company tab.

About AVTEQ, Inc.

AVTEQ, Inc., located in Dallas, Texas, is the largest manufacturer of videoconferencing carts in the A/V furniture industry. The company is regarded for cost-efficient, all-inclusive products that do not require accessories and upgrades to be practical and efficient. AVTEQ has become the preferred choice of hundreds of Global 1000 and Fortune 500 clients because of unmatched quality, service and product innovation. It stocks a full line of A/V and digital signage support products, as well as custom develops and designs solutions for unique videoconferencing, business, and retail applications. AVTEQ is an 8(a) woman-owned, HUBZone certified firm and holds several GSA contracts, which allows the manufacturer's videoconferencing cart and mount products, as well as furniture, to be sold to federal buyers.

