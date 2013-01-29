US Drug Watchdog Now Urges First Year Users of the Birth Control Pills Called Yaz Yasmin Birth Control Who Had a Heart Attack or Stroke to Call the Johnson Law Group

The US Drug Watchdog is urging women who used the birth control pills called Yaz, Yasmin, or the generic version called Ocella, and then suffered a heart attack, a stroke, or a pulmonary embolism-to step forward now and get identified; especially if the medical condition developed in the first year of using these birth control pills. The US Drug Watchdog says, "If a young woman user of the birth control pills called Yaz, Yasmin, or the generic version Ocella has had a pulmonary embolism, a heart attack, stroke, blood clotting, or other serious medical issues, we want them to contact the Johnson Law Group at 1-800-996-9900 for a legal evaluation." http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

The US Drug Watchdog says, “We have just learned from a January 2012 Consumer Reports article about the birth control pill called Yaz, that there might be an increased incidence of possible severe side effects associated with Yaz, especially in the first year of use. Our problem is this article was based on a study conducted in 2008. Because there has been little to no publicity about severe medical side effects related to Yaz, Yasmin, and Ocella, and because we are talking about women, who may have been using these pills ten years ago we need mothers, sisters, or friends to ask any young women who had a out of the blue stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, or blood clotting to ask if they were also using Yaz, Yasmin, or Ocellla birth control pills at the same time. We do not want any victim left on the curb with nothing for their ordeal, and we really do need loved ones, or family members to help us get these women identified. As a background, in September of 2009, the US FDA released a warning letter sent to Bayer Pharmaceuticals over Yaz & Yasmin. The letter indicates that the drug maker hid out-of-specification test results for key ingredients in the birth control pills. The US Drug Watchdog says, "If you, or a friend were using birth control pills called Yaz, Yasmin, or their generic version Ocella, and severe side effects have occurred, such a pulmonary embolism, a heart attack, a stroke, or other severe medical conditions please contact the Johnson Law Group at 1-800-996-9900." http://www.johnsonlawgroup.com/

Possible Side Effects Yaz/Yasmin



Yaz / Yasmin Stroke or Heart attack

Yaz / Yasmin Pulmonary Embolism

Yaz / Yasmin Deep Vein Thrombosis

Yaz / Yasmin Blood Clots

Sudden Death from Yaz or Yasmin

The US Drug Watchdog says, "One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our drug initiative work, is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall, or serious side effects related to a specific drug's use. We are attempting to change this very sad fact with aggressive initiatives focused on increasing public awareness, and hopefully suggesting possible help for victims." http://USDrugWatchdog.Com

MDL No. 2100 (3:09-md-02100-DRH-PMF)

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360053.htm