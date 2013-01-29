New CaseCruzer AR Sports Rifle Case Prevents Unauthorized Use and Protects Weapons While in Transit

Top-of-the-line rifle ideal for storage and transport

Some things are just meant to be. Hunters who choose the AR-Rifle will want to protect that investment with the Universal AR-Rifle Case by CaseCruzer. It's only natural to buy the mobile carrying case that was specifically engineered for one of America's most enduring and popular firearms.

The Universal AR-Rifle Case is a perfect match because the CaseCruzer unconditional lifetime guarantee means it will survive at least as long as the AR-Rifle. No small feat, considering the AR-Rifle has the best longevity record of any weapon ever made. When this common firearm is at rest, responsible gun owners will also need a practical and reliable anti-theft storage case that also acts as a reusable shipping and transport solution.

The versatile Universal AR-Rifle Case secures all models of AR, M4, SOPMOD or M16 and includes space for a favorite handgun, and seven rifle and three handgun magazines. The durable gun case is also air and watertight.

Embedded wheels, two folding handles and a sleek but tough hard-shell design make travel effortless. Exterior dimensions are a trim 45" L x 17" W x 6.12" H; weighs only 21 lbs when empty. Interior is padded with Polyethylene cut-out foam in the base and egg-crate style foam in the lid. With CaseCruzer, a snug fit is automatic.

Flying to hunting, competition or collector events? Check this case with your other luggage. No worries, because it is fitted with flanges that can be padlocked for ultimate security. Yet when the time comes, easy-open double-throw latches give the rifle owner fast access.

The case's stock color is black in honor of “black rifles” — modeled after military platforms, including the M4, M16, and others — that are the best-selling rifles in the United States. A reminder that the AR rifle is not only a military weapon with a remarkable history, but a hunting rifle that continues to grow in popularity.

In fact, despite a sluggish economy, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has seen an uptick in hunting activity over the past five years. And as the industry continues to expand its AR platform, rifle sales may soon equal handgun sales. That's why the Universal AR-Rifle Case includes space for a favorite handgun. Some things are just meant to be.

The AR-Rifle is also often seen at 3-Gun practical shooting and carbine-precision rifle shoots. A gun case that allows a hunter to combine firearms and accessories is a trend that can't be denied.

Attention to detail and quality are automatic with every CaseCruzer product.

Please read more: http://www.casecruzer.com/guncruzer/ar-rifle-case-42.html

The CaseCruzer network of companies provides the community with the most comprehensive packaging solutions available on reusable carrying cases for applications such as Communications, Photography, Computers, Electronics, Weapons, Medical, Transportation and other industrial shipping and carrying case uses. For more info about the new gun case, visit http://www.casecruzer.com; call 800-440-9925 in the U.S. or 909-613-1999 internationally; fax 909-465-5598; or write to CaseCruzer at 4665 State Street, Montclair, CA 91763

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359990.htm