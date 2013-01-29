Estate Properties is Proud to Unveil the Collaboration with Meridith Baer

Naples Estate Properties, a Premier Estate Properties company, is now utilizing the renowned staging services of Meridith Baer for their luxury listings.

The professional estate agents at Naples Estate Properties are thrilled to add the abilities of Meridith Baer to their already prestigious set of services for three of their Naples listings. The first home, known as the Old World Manor, had been on and off the market for nine years and was represented by multiple real estate agents. The estate sold in under 90 days once once Naples Estate properties listed the property and commissioned Meridith Baer Home to expedite the sale.

“We are proud to announce our tremendous success of selling our staged high-end residences with Meridith Baer in shorter market time and a higher price,” commented Gerard Liguori, Broker Owner of Naples Estate Properties.

Presentation, professionalism, and exposure are key to an estate property sale. Both the brokerage and the stager were able to use their already established names to provide the best service possible, and look to continue this trend in the future for their clients.

Meridith Baer has created interiors for mega stars like Halle Berry, Bob Dylan, Harrison Ford, Ben Stiller, Dennis Quaid, Amy Adams and other members of the Hollywood elite when they want sale results. Her company has been featured on Home and Garden Television, ABC, NBC, and the Discovery Channel. Her team specializes in every decorating style and always balance luxury with livability, and refinement with comfort.

Naples Estate Properties is a branch of Premier Estate Properties -- Florida's only high-end real estate brokerage. They set extraordinary records in the market and selling of the most important estate properties priced exclusively in excess of one million dollars. The firm is dedicated to providing their tradition of stability, integrity, personal attention, and breakthrough innovation to their customer's needs. Since their inception, Premier Estate Properties has provided the highest level of customized service; matched and exceeded only by the highest level of performance. For more information please visit http://www.naplesestateproperties.com or contact 239.262.0022.

