Crain's Cleveland Highlights Carol Santalucia as Who to Watch in Health Care

Crain's Cleveland Business highlighted Carol Santalucia of CHAMPS Patient Experience as Who to Watch in Health Care

In the Jan. 21-27, 2013 edition, Crain's Cleveland Business highlighted Carol Santalucia of CHAMPS Patient Experience as Who to Watch in Health Care. In this piece, which showcased a handful of rising stars in Northeast Ohio's health care sector, Journalist Jay Miller wrote,

“Santalucia's career for the past 30 years has focused on making hospitals more friendly to people who pass through their emergency rooms and operating theaters, endure invasive and uncomfortable tests and have to figure out complicated bills that can appear to be produced in a foreign language.”

Through CHAMPS Patient Experience “Her mission is to offer hospitals help in getting their people to better inform patients and their families and make them more comfortable in their hospital experience.”

In the Who to Watch in Health Care feature, Carol explained, “It's no longer enough to be a good, strong patient advocate who handles complaints. You've got to think of it more broadly and be more proactive instead of reactive.”

Only 15 Northeast Ohio individuals were recognized in Crain's Cleveland Business Who to Watch in Health Care. Click here to see why Carol Santalucia was among the small number chosen for the honor.

