San Francisco Business Times Taps Speak Well and Sell to Deliver B2B Social Media Workshop

Speak Well and Sell partners with the San Francisco Business Time to present B2B Social Media Workshops in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Business Times will soon present two San Francisco Bay Area events focused on the use of social media by B2B businesses. Entitled B2B Social Media Workshop, these events will occur in Diablo on February 5, 2013; and San Francisco on February 6, 2013.

As social media usage by businesses increases at a rapid pace the need for high-quality, focused education also rises. The need is further magnified as the leading social networks such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter continue to roll out new features and functionality at a dizzying rate.

New and established businesses seek answers regarding the use of social media to generate leads, establish new relationships, strengthen existing relationships, drive awareness and interest, and build mailing lists. To provide expert training and guidance the San Francisco Business Times tapped Speak Well and Sell to produce and present a seminar just for B2B businesses.

“In 2012 we turned to Speak Well and Sell's president, Michael Neuendorff, to present a social media for business seminar for us and it went extremely well,” says Mike Fernald, Audience Development Director for the San Francisco Business Times.

“What came out of that event was a great interest in drilling down in to the best practices employed by B2B businesses in using social media. So, we turned to Michael once again to produce an all-new seminar for us.”

Speak Well and Sell is a Bay Area small business focused on excellence in communications in the areas of marketing and public speaking. The president, Michael Neuendorff, has been teaching businesspeople how to use social media effectively since 2010. “I love projects like this because I thrive on helping businesspeople improve upon their use of social media.” says Michael Neuendorff, president of Speak Well and Sell.

The B2B Social Media workshop will cover these topics:



Best practices in use of social media by B2B's

Techniques for lead generation

Guidance on the use of up and coming platforms

Advertising considerations

How to measure social media

Pluses and minuses of automated social media vs organic

The 3-hour seminar will cover these topics and more to give attendees confidence that they can use social media effectively as part of an overall company plan for engagement with customers, prospects, partners, vendors, employees and the press.

The San Francisco Business Times is the premier print and online source for Bay Area business news and information on the most successful people, companies and transactions in the region. Every Friday, the Business Times arrives with an in-depth lineup of breaking local news stories, business profiles and valuable industry rankings. From technology and sustainability to small business, biotech, hospitality, real estate and banking, the Business Times covers the most relevant and timely topics for the Bay Area business community.

SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com takes the Business Times brand known for its insight, analysis and high journalistic standards and extends it to the Internet. Thousands of established and up and coming executives visit SanFranciscoBusinessTimes.com every day looking for the information they need to do Business in the Bay Area.

Speak Well and Sell is a communications practice focused on excellence in the areas of online marketing and public speaking. The founder, Michael Neuendorff, has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience. He is a World Class Speaking coach, Constant Contact Local Expert, HootSuite Certified Professional, and Guerrilla Marketing coach.

