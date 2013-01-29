1080 Records Pop Artist Tremaine Releases his Self-Titled Debut LP

Tremaine released new album with 9 pop songs you won't be able to get out of your head.

The Portsmouth, Va. musician likens his music to the works of recording pop artists Usher, Taio Cruz and Trey Songz. Energetic, colorful, erotic and a little playful are all words to describe Tremaine's sound.

In early 2000, Tremaine started writing solo material after the R&B group he was performing with broke up. The new creative freedom found him recording demos and eventually playing out in the Hampton Roads club scene, primarily at the Virginia Beach oceanfront night club Peabody's. Through the years he became a fixture in its music scene.

As a Baltimore teenager, Tremaine was a rapper who had grown up listening to contemporary Christian artists such as dc Talk and Michael W. Smith. “It's funny because I grew up in the church, and we weren't allowed to listen to music that was 'un-church' music, but I would sneak the radio and listen to Bobby Brown and other artists like him,” he said.

This album, recorded Soul Haven Studios in Virginia Beach, Virginia and produced by Phil Seaford, is layered with electronic and pop overtones with a dose of dub step and retro.

Not just a studio act, Tremaine, is a fixture in the Virginia Beach club scene, and has taken the stage at several outdoor events and festivals.

“On stage I have the swagger of a soul singer mixed with the attitude of a rock star,” says Tremaine as his fan base grows by the day.

Tremaine, who has penned more than 50 songs, typically writes about his worldview and the human condition.

“Everybody's Screaming,” a track from his CD, talks about people having various views on topics from religion to politics.

Tremaine's success in the United States has driven the want to build a following in Europe and other international pop listening countries.

