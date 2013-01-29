Screen Solutions Inc Continues To Improve Their Customer Experience With Helpful How To Videos Related To Their Retractable Screens

The newest how to video from maker of the Plisse retractable screen, Screen Solutions Inc, is now available: How to install a Plisse retractable screen handle.

Screen Solutions Inc, the Austin, TX based manufacturer and sole North American distributor of the patent-pending Plissé II retractable screen, has been hard at work improving every aspect of their customer experience.

The newest addition is yet another how to video. This newest video demonstrates how to install the powder coated, die-cast aluminum handle every Plissé retractable door screen comes standard with.

Douglas J. Bennett, owner of Screen Solutions and retractable screen industry expert, says that occasionally customers were calling their offices for help installing the handle on their new Plissé screen. He saw a need and immediately went to work addressing it.

"The retractable screen industry is notoriously lacking in quality products backed by solid companies who care about delivering a truly positive customer experience. But it goes without saying that if I'm going to put my name behind a product and company that I want it to deliver. That's why we make every effort to continue to improve upon our product, our operations and our customer service," says Screen Solutions Inc owner Douglas J. Bennett, also known online as "Doug, the Screen Guy".

The patent pending Plissé is the only retractable screen currently on the market that offers powder coated aluminum handles, as well as corners, to deliver improved durability, exact color matching to the screen frame and lasting aesthetic value. Additionally, all Plissé retractable screens are backed by Screen Solutions' Limited Lifetime Warranty ensuring years of customer satisfaction.

If the in-pouring of emails from happy customers is any indication, Doug the Screen Guy and Screen Solutions Inc must be doing something right. Customer comments indicate that customers appreciate the quality of the Plisse retractable screen as well as the thorough attention to customer satisfaction.

The Plissé retractable screen door by Screen Solutions is suitable for installation on all styles of doors and windows, including, but not limited to, French doors, double doors, in-swing doors, out-swing doors, patio doors, sliding glass doors, casement windows, double-hung windows and event boats and recreational vehicles.

Screen Solutions Inc is able to offer this quality product at a highly competitive price because the majority of their Plissé retractable screens are DIY installed by the homeowner. The Screen Solutions team of dedicated customer service representatives assist customers throughout the process, from taking proper measurements all the way through to installing the handle after the new Plisse retractable screen has been installed.

Retractable screens have long been coveted in Europe for their many benefits, including being an environmentally conscious purchase, reducing harmful sunlight and UV rays inside the home, increasing home value. The Plisse retractable screen makes this a smart, accessible option for North American homeowners as well.

Screen Solutions offers their innovative retractable screen, with simple to follow instructions that make it easy to install yourself in as little as half an hour, for under $200 including FedEx ground shipping to any of the lower 48 states.

For more information or to order you own Plisse retractable screen today visit Screen Solutions online at http://www.PlisseScreen.com.

