11-Year-Old Country Artist Jolie Montlick Releases Her New Song "Need You" on iTunes

11-year old singer/songwriter Jolie Montlick has announced the official release of her newest single “Need You” on iTunes. This comes just weeks after Jolie's music video “My Song for Taylor Swift” went viral with viewers in over 100 countries.

11-year old singer, songwriter and national anti-bullying spokeswoman Jolie Montlick recently released her newest single “Need You,” just weeks after her anti-bullying music video “My Song For Taylor Swift” went viral with over 1.6 million YouTube viewers in 100+ countries. It also comes on the heels of her other recently released single “Just One Day.” As stated by Jolie, “I am thrilled that my music is truly making a difference for so many people all over the world!”

The tenor of Jolie's latest single “Need You” sharply defines her daring innovation. "Need You" is a great mixture of country, rock, and pop. The songs customary take on first love is evident, but it is distinctive in its edginess. One can almost experience heartfelt teen angst in her lyrics and the tone of this country rock tune, which the electric guitar reinforces time after time.

Within the song there is an urgency of needing that one special person that you love. And so it is in real life that the self-absorption of need in those tender years becomes all encompassing. The song is all held together by youthful, innocent lyrics and a catchy melody that will have you humming for days!

Many young women enjoy Jolie's cutting edge and down to earth style in raving about how they simply cannot get enough of the song. Many others state that the song has a “great message” with a catchy beat and awesome rhythm.

About Jolie:

When not in school or writing music, Jolie loves to spend her time helping others. As National Spokesperson for the Ambassador for Kids Club (A4KClub.org)– a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids prevent, stop and report bullying and child abuse, Jolie regularly appears in public service announcements and television. Jolie is also a second-degree black belt and repeated State Tae Kwon Do Champion who has volunteered to help teach self-defense and life skills to thousands of kids. Jolie's motto is “If you want to be happy, help someone else,” and she has most definitely put these words into action with all of her efforts to help others. In addition to “Need You”, Jolie recently released three new singles that are now available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon.com.

For more information about Jolie Montlick and her efforts to help bullying, please visit http://www.JolieMontlick.com

Please contact us for access to broadcast quality video files, high-resolution photos and mp3 files.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356856.htm