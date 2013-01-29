W2Mate.com: 2012 1099 PDF, Fill-out, Print & E-File Software Updated

Real Business Solutions have released new updates to their 2012 1099 software with enhanced support for IRS forms 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1098-T, 1098, 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-K, 1099-PATR & 1099-OID. Free trial at http://www.W2Mate.com/ .

With the 2012 / 2013 1099 filing deadline less than 3 days away, Real Business Solutions is helping business filers simplify the process of printing and mailing 1099 forms. With W2 Mate, the W-2 1099 software offered by the company, users can fill-out, print, PDF, e-Deliver, email and e-File unlimited number of W2 and 1099 forms for an unlimited number of companies. Free trial of W2 Mate 2012 is available for immediate download from http://www.W2Mate.com/.

In a statement Nancy Walters, W2 Mate product manager at Real Business Solutions said, "W2 Mate helps business filers meet 1099 deadline and ease the last minute stress."

W2 Mate supports filing the following IRS W2 / 1099 forms:



1099 MISC Forms: Miscellaneous Income

Prepares unlimited number of 2012 W2 and 1099 forms for multiple employers and payers.

1099-INT Forms : Interest Income

1099-DIV Forms : Dividends and Distributions

1099-R Forms : Distributions From Pensions, Annuities, Retirement, etc.

1098-T Forms : Tuition Statement.

1096 Forms : Annual Summary and Transmittal of U.S. Information Returns.

1099 K: Merchant Card and Third Party Network Payments.

W2 Forms : Wage and Tax Statement.

W3 Forms : Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements.

1099-B Forms : Proceeds From Broker and Barter Exchange Transactions.

1099-PATR Forms : Taxable Distributions Received From Cooperatives.

1099-OID Forms : Original Issue Discount.

1099-S Forms: Proceeds From Real Estate Transactions.

1098 Forms : Mortgage Interest Statement.

1099-A Forms : Acquisition or Abandonment of Secured Property.

1099-C Forms : Cancellation of Debt.

A free 2012 1099 MISC printing and e filing software solution evaluation can be downloaded from http://www.W2Mate.com. Customers can purchase the software and receive it instantly.

W2 Mate is the perfect software program for business filers looking for answers to questions like how to fill out a 1099 MISC form, how to file 2012 form 1099 MISC electronically, how to file form 1099 with the Maine state tax department, how to print 1099-MISC in Sage Peachtree (50), how to print out 1099 tax forms on a computer and many other similar questions.

W2 Mate 2012 can import and E-file W2 and 1099 forms for the following QuickBooks versions: QuickBooks Pro., QuickBooks Premier Accountants Edition, QuickBooks Premier Professional Services Edition, QuickBooks Premier Contractor, QuickBooks Premier Nonprofit Edition, QuickBooks Premier Manufacturing & Wholesale and QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions. W2 Mate can also process 2012 / 2013 wage statements and information returns for Microsoft Great Plains, Microsoft Dynamics GP /SL, Sage MAS 90, Sage MAS 200, SAP, Sage Peachtree, Sage 50 and Sage DacEasy

W2 Mate Software Highlights:

Prints 2012 1099 recipient copies on regular white paper.

E-files 2012 W2s and 1099s with the SSA and IRS (no limitations on the number of tax forms or submissions).

Creates 2012 employee W2's as PDF and recipient (vendor) 1099's as PDF.

SSA-approved to print W2 and W3 forms on regular paper including government copies.

Data import from Sage Peachtree, MS Dynamics, Great Plains, Intuit QuickBooks, Sage DacEasy, Excel and CSV.

Efficient and intuitive manual W2 / 1099 data entry.

Supports 1099MISC, 1099K, 1099INT, 1099DIV, 1099R, W2, W3, 1096, 1099S, 1098T, 1098, 1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099PATR, 1099OID.

Automatically calculates Social Security and Medicare taxes. For paper filers 1096 and W3 are automatically generated.

Supports Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows 2000 or Windows 98.

Roll-over of payer and recipient information from year to year.

Password protection and data validation.

Generates printing labels, form totals and recipient lists.

Prompt, courteous and reliable U.S.-based support through phone, chat or e-mail.

Network ready with affordable pricing for multiple seats.

Exports W2s and 1099s to excel.

1099 software that work with QuickBooks.

TIN matching and verification including reports for missing TINs and TIN matching errors.

Inexpensive.

Prepares 1099s for a contract workers.

Helps filers comply with state 1099 filing requirements.

Demo software includes sample company with sample 1099 forms filled out.

A free 2012 IRS 1099-MISC printing and efiling software solution evaluation can be downloaded from http://www.W2Mate.com. Customers can purchase the software and receive it instantly.

