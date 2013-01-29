W2Mate.com: 2012 1099 PDF, Fill-out, Print & E-File Software Updated

Real Business Solutions have released new updates to their 2012 1099 software with enhanced support for IRS forms 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, 1099-S, 1098-T, 1098, 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-K, 1099-PATR & 1099-OID. Free trial at http://www.W2Mate.com/ .
Chicago, IL (PRWEB) January 29, 2013
With the 2012 / 2013 1099 filing deadline less than 3 days away, Real Business Solutions is helping business filers simplify the process of printing and mailing 1099 forms. With W2 Mate, the W-2 1099 software offered by the company, users can fill-out, print, PDF, e-Deliver, email and e-File unlimited number of W2 and 1099 forms for an unlimited number of companies. Free trial of W2 Mate 2012 is available for immediate download from http://www.W2Mate.com/.
In a statement Nancy Walters, W2 Mate product manager at Real Business Solutions said, "W2 Mate helps business filers meet 1099 deadline and ease the last minute stress."
W2 Mate supports filing the following IRS W2 / 1099 forms:
A free 2012 1099 MISC printing and e filing software solution evaluation can be downloaded from http://www.W2Mate.com. Customers can purchase the software and receive it instantly.
W2 Mate is the perfect software program for business filers looking for answers to questions like how to fill out a 1099 MISC form, how to file 2012 form 1099 MISC electronically, how to file form 1099 with the Maine state tax department, how to print 1099-MISC in Sage Peachtree (50), how to print out 1099 tax forms on a computer and many other similar questions.
W2 Mate 2012 can import and E-file W2 and 1099 forms for the following QuickBooks versions: QuickBooks Pro., QuickBooks Premier Accountants Edition, QuickBooks Premier Professional Services Edition, QuickBooks Premier Contractor, QuickBooks Premier Nonprofit Edition, QuickBooks Premier Manufacturing & Wholesale and QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions. W2 Mate can also process 2012 / 2013 wage statements and information returns for Microsoft Great Plains, Microsoft Dynamics GP /SL, Sage MAS 90, Sage MAS 200, SAP, Sage Peachtree, Sage 50 and Sage DacEasy
W2 Mate Software Highlights:
