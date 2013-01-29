Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® for Allergy has a New Name: EnviroDefense

Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® has re-branded their safe and effective Allergy formula with a new look and a new name: EnviroDefense (https://drgarbers.com/retail/consumer/allergy-detail.html). The ingredients are exactly the same as before, but following FDA guidelines, the nutritional supplement sports a new name and beautiful new label.

Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® is introducing EnviroDefense, the new name for Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® for Allergy, one of the twelve condition specific biotherapy formulas in the product line. It is the same quality formula that the public has come to know and trust, with an updated packaging that provides additional information and more easily understandable directions. Just as before, the remedy is effective to give relief of temporary nasal and sinus congestion, watery eyes, sneezing.

It is sold in Whole Foods Markets in California and Nevada, Metropolitan Markets in Seattle, WA, other retail markets here and abroad, through doctor's offices nationwide and through the website store, http://www.drgarbers.com.

The new label now makes it clear that this formula, as with all of Dr. Garber's formulas, are third party certified to be in compliance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), are gluten free and contain no GMO's. The new labels also have instructions for use with children and the droppers are now marked for easier measurement.

Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions® is a unique line of biotherapy formulas that safely and effectively address many of the most common conditions while producing no harmful side effects. The product line includes remedies that help conditions such as anxiety, environmental and seasonal issues, bone strength, constipation, depression, female hormonal balance, joint issues, lung, skin and sleep disorders.

These great tasting and easy to use formulas are the first and only that exclusively combine the three biotherapies: gemmotherapy, lithotherapy and organotherapy. By combining the biotherapies in a special synergy critical to their effectiveness, Dr. Garber has been able to target specific conditions in a unique and previously unattainable way.

EnviroDefense is now labeled as a dietary supplement rather than homeopathic. This decision was made so as to appeal to a much wider cross-section of the population, many of whom are still unfamiliar with homeopathy.

Dr. Stuart H. Garber, D.C., PhD has been practicing holistic medicine since 1981. He has lectured to medical, dental, chiropractic and acupuncture groups in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. In 1997 Dr. Garber became the first person in the United States to receive a Ph.D. degree in homeopathy. He is the developer of Dr. Garber's Natural Solutions line of condition specific biotherapy formulas that are sold in Whole Foods Stores in California, other retail outlets, through doctors offices and his website. He practices in Santa Monica, CA where he also conducts research in homeopathic.

