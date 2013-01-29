Real-Life Success Story of Chronic Pelvic Pain Patient Portrays Journey of Recovery and Healing

A new 10-minute documentary video has been released online, depicting the journey of a chronic pelvic pain patient, Michelle Brown, 45, who has overcome 15 years of unbearable and debilitating painful bladder and bowel symptoms related to her many adhesions surgeries and her hysterectomy, with the use of a new wearable therapeutic ultrasound device, PainShield® MD. The video, available at http://www.kevmed.com/Testimonials.html, illustrates the life-changing effect of this novel device, which is a non-invasive, low-risk treatment modality for chronic pelvic pain.

Trying all kinds of therapies, Michelle trekked across the USA and beyond to Germany, England and Mexico, to find specialists who could cure her chronic pelvic pain. Bladder pain and dysfunction required painful trips to the bathroom to urinate as often as 70 times per day, and at least hourly during the night, robbing her of much needed sleep. Bowel dysfunction from adhesions caused infrequent, extremely painful bowel movements, exacerbated by the side-effects of her many pain medications. Already limited in her ability to move without excruciating pain, the pain medications - costing between $300 and $1000 in out-of-pocket expenses monthly - also left Michelle lethargic and gaining 45 pounds. Michelle's marriage suffered, as did her ability to drive, work, care for her two children, and lead an active, fulfilled life.

Michelle's life changed in late 2010 shortly after enrolling in a clinical study being conducted by the International Adhesions Society to evaluate PainShield® MD, a novel wearable, non-invasive device delivering therapeutic ultrasound. Within just a few days of using the new device, Michelle noticed improvements in her bladder pain, her painful bowel movements started normalizing and she needed less pain medication. Six months of treatment, and Michelle had discontinued most of her pain medications, she could sleep through the night, bathroom visits no longer dominated her schedule, and she lost 36 pounds. “I've got so much more energy! I feel so much better!” beams Ms. Brown. “I can walk around more. I can do the games with the kids where you're moving around,” adds Michelle.

Remarks Dr. David Wiseman, founder of the International Adhesions Society, “the results from the participation of Michelle and others in the PainShield® MD clinical study were so compelling and game-changing that we set up KevMed, LLC to market the device.” Results of the PainShield MD clinical study can be found on the KevMed website. PainShield® MD is believed to act by delivering therapeutic ultrasound energy to the pelvic muscles and other tissues, increasing blood flow, reducing spasms and reducing pain. Unlike conventional ultrasound, its miniature format means that its use is not limited to a therapist's office or only 30 minutes of therapy at a time. The fact that PainShield MD can be worn for several hours at a time, almost anywhere, means that therapy can be provided over an extended period, maximizing its benefit.

Over 15 million patients in the US suffer from various overlapping disorders that include pelvic pain, abdominal pain, adhesions, bowel obstruction, endometriosis, interstitial cystitis (IC), painful bladder syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), vulvodynia, dyspareunia (painful intercourse), dyschezia (painful defecation), sacroiliac joint pain, pudendal neuralgia and pelvic floor dysfunction. It is believed that PainShield MD will provide an important treatment for pain associated with these conditions.

Says David Wiseman, PhD, President and Founder of KevMed, “we are pleased to publish this inspiring video. Pelvic pain patients now have another option: non-invasive therapy they can administer at home, at work, even during sleep. “Adds Wiseman, “regaining control over one's life is a key step toward recovery. Along with the other success stories of PainShield MD users we are posting on the KevMed web site, we hope this video will encourage and inspire pelvic pain sufferers.”

