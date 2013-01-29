Natural Gas & Oil Asset Divestiture Auction Includes 50,000± Leasehold Acres & 40± Miles of Pipeline

Higgenbotham Auctioneers International (HAI) announced today the auction of a Natural Gas & Oil Facility for Kentucky Blue Gas Co. in Bowling Green, KY. This divestiture of 50,000± net acres of leasehold all assets, gas plant and includes a 40± mile pipeline. The auction will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 20th.

The plant is located at 425 Power Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Prior to the auction there will be a ‘Bidder Information Seminar', held on Wednesday, February 6th at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, 1600 Division Street Nashville, TN and onsite previews on Thursday, February 7th and Tuesday, February 19th. For complete details call Earl Williams at 800-257-4161 or visit higgenbotham.com.

Kentucky Blue Gas Co. is a late-stage, private exploration & production and midstream company based in Western Kentucky with over 50,000 net acres of leasehold focused on the development of the gas/NGL-rich New Albany Shale (NAS) and, to a lesser extent, conventional, shallow oil. KBGC is seeking to monetize its Western Kentucky acreage position, all of its assets, gas plant and gathering system. The auction will be held onsite and online at higgenbotham.com.

KBGC has already de-risked the development potential of the NAS through 19 drilled and producing vertical wells and a fully completed core hole analysis. KBGC has built and operated an extensive gas refrigeration and processing plant capable of 3,000 MCFD, with significant expansion potential. It is capable of stripping NGLs and selling gas into multiple markets. The operation includes a pipeline infrastructure of over 40+ miles of gas gathering lines consisting of 4” and 6” diameter pipe. The gathering system, which represents the only gas processing and sales infrastructure in Warren County, connects all of KBGC's gas wells and third party gas wells in the service area to the Company's gas plant. In addition, opportunities remain to develop more conventional reservoirs for oil and natural gas.

About Higgenbotham Auctioneers International

Founded in 1959, Higgenbotham Auctioneers International (“HAI”) is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida and specializes in the sale of corporate real estate throughout the United States and the world by utilizing the auction method of marketing.

HAI is an alliance partner of NAI Global and enjoys continuing relationships with Fortune 500 clients such as Alcoa, International Paper, Wal-Mart Realty, and Sinclair Oil, as well as many publicly traded and closely held companies.

