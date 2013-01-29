Business Checks Retailer Print EZ Lowers Prices to Meet Customer Needs

In line with customer requirements, online business checks retailer, PrintE-Z.com reduces costs to meet the budget requirements of clients.

As businesses face challenges to reduce costs and increase profits, online business checks retailer, Print EZ has taken strong measures to ensure that the cost of their checks reduces to match customer needs. This move was announced earlier today to ensure that the online printing business remains competitive and in line with the requirements of the current client base. Print EZ CEO, Morris Rose commented, “The company has to understand that remaining competitive in this cost conscious environment is the only way to survive. Significant measures have been taken to reduce costs without compromising on the quality of the business checks.”

Print EZ is in the business of providing online printing solutions to businesses. The company has been in the market long enough to understand the dynamics of the industry. While business has been growing, the competition has been increasing too. Not only has the company ensured that their prices remain competitive, other categories have been explored as well. According to marketing sources inside the company, the expansion has been done to keep current customers within the ambit of the company.

It seems that the strategy that Print EZ is adopting is to acquire a customer and then provide all that the client may need in the area of business printing. In fact, Print EZ has spread out to categories other than just printing like business forms, envelopes, tax forms. Today, the company offers a range of food gifts and corporate basket options.

The company has even expanded in terms of their target base. Corporate customers were the main target for the company. But later personal checks in all kinds of designs and customized prints were also offered. Today it can be seen that this company has covered all grounds in order to be a comprehensive provider for printing solutions.

The specific cost reduction measures have been taken based on an extensive dig into the financial data. Renegotiations with suppliers of printing materials like paper and ink have been under way for some time. All these efforts have come together now to bring the lowest cost of printed checks in the industry. This exercise was done across all varieties of computer and business checks including laser checks, QuickBooks checks, Peachtree checks, one write checks and three to a page checks too.

In addition to these efforts made by the company, there is a 10 percent discount on all new customers. With the 20 percent discount on for computer checks at the moment, the cost of printing checks has reduced to ‘never seen before' numbers. Those who spend more than $100 on checks are also being given a business checks binder for free. While the 10 percent discount for new customers is a constant feature, the other special discounts for checks have been announced for a limited period of time.

Sources state that the company has gone about this reduction in checks prices in a methodical manner. This is ensured that the company remains financially sound as they promote their products to increase customer base and retain regular customer as well.

The additional services of free company logo and custom design on business checks also help in creating additional attraction for customers. Custom checks can also be proof read online and printing is done only after final approval from the customer. To order checks now, visit - http://www.printe-z.com/business-checks.html

Get more information about how Print EZ offers and new launches on business checks at http://www.PrintE-Z.com or call the company at 1-888-246-0635.

