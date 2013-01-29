Medical Alert Provider Rescue Alert of California™ Announces Partnership with 24Hr HomeCare

Medical Alert Provider Rescue Alert of California™ is pleased to announce the partnership with 24Hr HomeCare, the leading provider of in-home care services together allowing seniors citizens a healthy, independent lifestyle.

Medical alert provider Rescue Alert of California™ announced today a strategic partnership with the award winning home care company 24Hr HomeCare, together offering senior citizens the chance for a more independent lifestyle with home care and emergency call services.

Rescue Alert of California™ is one of the top providers of medical alert systems in the country offering around the clock emergency call services whenever and wherever it is needed.

24Hr HomeCare, an award winning community home care company offering caregiver services from a few hours per day up to around the clock care, allowing clients to stay in the comfort of their own home. Caregiver services that range from personal care, companionship, meal preparation, transportation and other non-medical home care.

Rescue Alert of California's partnership with 24Hr HomeCare allows 24Hr Home Care clients who may not need full time care, the security of receiving emergency help when needed if a caregiver is not present. Through this partnership, clients can receive a free medical alert from Rescue Alert of California. Seniors who do not want or cannot afford full time care can still receive the additional security while remaining independent in their own home.

“Rescue Alert of California and 24Hr HomeCare are excited to partner together to offer seniors a higher level of service.” Says Lindsey Brewster of Rescue Alert of California, “Safety at home is key when someone is at risk for a medical situation, together our goals is to let them know they can rely on their caregiver or their medical alert system at anytime day or night. Our services work well together to provide peace of mind for family, friends and our clients.”

For further information about Rescue Alert of California's partnership with 24Hr HomeCare and how you or your loved one can benefit, please refer to the following:

About Rescue Alert of California™:

Rescue Alert of California™ is the premier medical alert system provider and has designed its products and services to respond with speed, accuracy, and dependability. They have been experts in senior health and eldercare for over a decade. Extensive years of experience, engineering, and research have brought about the highest level of senior medical care and senior safety products.

