Texas Fertility Center Opens New Fertility Clinic in San Antonio

Dr. Summer L. James Serves San Antonio with Top IVF Care in New State-of-the-Art Fertility Center and Laboratory

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), the Texas pioneer in fertility care that has helped couples conceive and deliver over 12,000 babies, is proud to announce their expansion into San Antonio. TFC anticipates bringing affordable and effective IVF and infertility treatments to San Antonio couples trying to get pregnant, with doors opening to patients on February 1. Texas Fertility Center opened their first Central Austin location in 1981, followed by clinics in North Austin, Round Rock, and now San Antonio.

Dr. Summer L. James, board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as reproductive endocrinology and infertility, will direct clinical care at Texas Fertility Center-San Antonio.

Dr. James brings to San Antonio a passion for resolving infertility and furthering research, particularly in the areas of ovarian dysfunction, polycystic ovarian syndrome and minimally invasive fertility surgery.

“I am honored to serve at the helm of the San Antonio fertility clinic that bears the Texas Fertility Center name,” says Dr. James. “Texas Fertility Center is nationally recognized for cutting-edge technology, award-winning research and state-of-the-art treatment for both female and male infertility. I am looking forward to writing the next chapter in the Texas Fertility Center story that already includes 12,000 happy endings.”

Comprehensive Infertility Diagnostic Service and Individualized Treatment Plans

Texas Fertility Center provides the most effective infertility treatments in advanced reproductive medicine, ranging from Clomid or gonadotropins with intrauterine insemination (IUI) to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), as well as the use of donor gametes (eggs or sperm). TFC patient advocates specialize in connecting patients with resources that make fertility medications, fertility treatment and IVF affordable.

“At TFC, we offer supportive, compassionate care to couples throughout fertility treatment,” adds Dr. James. “From the first infertility evaluation and progression through the most effective treatment plan, you will find that the Texas Fertility Center physicians and clinical care team really listen to your fertility goals. Individualized treatment plans reflect those goals, whether aggressive or conservative, for the best possible outcome.”

TFC's new, state-of-the-art laboratory offers IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and egg freezing.

The quality of the TFC fertility lab and the expertise of its embryologists has lead to nationally recognized IVF success rates. In addition, Texas Fertility Center andrologists (specialists in male infertility) perform semen analysis, sperm washing for IUI and facilitate the use of donor sperm.

More about Dr. Summer James

Dr. James completed her undergraduate studies at Ohio Northern University, and earned her medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. She performed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Akron General Medical Center. Honing her leadership skills as Academic Chief Resident, Dr. James went on to serve as a clinical instructor of obstetrics and gynecology, and she earned accolades for her research in advanced laparoscopic surgery. She subsequently performed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston before transitioning into private practice.

She maintains membership in the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the esteemed Alpha Omega Alpha honor medical society.

“We selected an innovator in reproductive medicine to join a team that collectively brings to each case over 100 years of experience in infertility diagnosis and treatment,” says

Dr. Thomas Vaughn, Texas Fertility Center founding physician. “With the addition of Dr. James, we will expand on our efforts and continue to serve patients from San Antonio, South Texas and Latin America from our brand new office and state-of-the-art fertility clinic, full service laboratory, and surgical suite.”

About Texas Fertility Center

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation's leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced Infertility and Reproductive Endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the Southwestern United States, and the Americas. Since 1981, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, cutting-edge laboratory procedures, and innovative research programs. For more information, please visit http://www.txfertility.com.

North Central Baptist, Atrium Women's Center

502 Madison Oak Dr., Suite 230

San Antonio, TX 78258

512-451-0149

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10351911.htm