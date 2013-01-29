US Drug Watchdog Now Urges All Metal Hip Implant Recipients to Get a Blood Test for Elevated Metals Levels Out of Fear of Side Effects Related to Cobalt or Chromium

The US Drug Watchdog says, "There are 500,000 US citizens with metal on metal hip implants, and according to the Associated Press, on January 17th 2013 the US FDA is now concerned about tissue damage related to elevated levels of cobalt and chromium in a metal on metal hip implant recipients blood." The US Drug Watchdog is urging all US recipients of a metal on metal hip implant to get a blood test for cobalt, and chromium levels and to call them at 866-714-6466 should they have any questions. http://USDrugWatchdog.com

The US Drug Watchdog is now urging all US citizens who are recipients of a metal on metal hip implant to get a blood test that is focused on cobalt, and chromium levels in their blood, because of a US FDA announcement on January 17th 2013 related to tissue damage for recipients of a metal on metal hip implant, and elevated levels of cobalt, or chromium levels in their blood. The US Drug Watchdog says, "We have been working on the metal on metal hip implant mess for two years, and we have known about the tissue damage issue, and cobalt, and or chromium poisoning for at least a year and a half, and we cannot figure out why, or how it took the US FDA so long to come out with this announcement? Our bigger fear is what are elevated levels of cobalt, or chromium doing to the kidneys, or liver of a recipient of a metal on metal hip implant recipient? At what point does the US FDA plan to get around to these vital issues; after all we are only talking about 500,000 US citizens." The US Drug Watchdog wants to hear from any metal-on metal hip implant recipient if their hip implant has already failed, or if the hip implant recipient has already had revision surgery to replace their failed metal on metal hip implant, in order to make certain they have the best possible law firm in their corner. For more information recipients of a metal on metal hip implant are encouraged to contact the US Drug Watchdog anytime at 866-714-6466. http://USDrugWatchdog.com

Specific metal on metal hip implant devices that are now subject to national litigation over the issue of a premature failure:



DePuy Pinnacle Case Number U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas MDL#2244

DePuy ASR Case Number Ohio Southern Federal District Court Case Number MDL No. 2197AAJ

Stryker Rejuvenate Hip Implant Stem Failure Teleseminar: Metallosis with No Metal on Metal Articulation will address the issues surrounding the latest hip replacement systems recall. On July 6, 2012 Stryker issued a voluntary recall of its Rejuvenate and ABG II modular-neck stems in the United States

Biomet M2a Magnum Metal-on-Metal Hip Replacement U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. (Case No. 3:12-cv-3476) filed on July 2nd 2012

Zimmer Durom Cup Product Liability mass tort litigation, MDL NO. 2158 (SDW), which is pending in the federal District Court in New Jersey (time frame 2006-July 2008)

Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Conserve Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation ("MDL No. 2329"). This is now pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia

The US Drug Watchdog says, "One of the biggest problems we have with respect to our failed medical device or recalled drug initiative work is the average US consumer never hears about a drug recall or failures involving medical devices like metal-on-metal hip implants. If you have a friend, or loved one who is a recipient of a metal-on metal hip implant that has already failed or is showing symptoms of a failure, or are concerned about a premature failure please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We want to make certain these metal-on-metal hip implant victims get a blood test to see if their device has already failed, and if the worst has happened we want to help them get to the best possible attorneys, to ensure they get the best possible compensation for their ordeal." http://USDrugWatchdog.com

