Long Beach Transit Utilizes MR2 Solutions Veeam to Put Municipal Transit System in the Driver's Seat

Finding an easier and more flexible backup solution to allow expansion of the virtual environment in your network architecture.

The Business Challenge

The IT team for Long Beach Transit supports more than 250 employees and oversees the main data center at the company's headquarters in Long Beach, California, and an additional disaster recovery (DR) center at a colocation. Approximately 70 percent of the server infrastructure is virtualized and includes 10 VMware hosts and 70 Windows and Linux virtual machines (VMs). Ten physical servers, backed up by Symantec Backup Exec, support applications not yet virtualized, as well as legacy applications that cannot be virtualized.

Long Beach Transit began virtualizing in 2009, utilizing a then-popular virtualization-specific product to back up their VMs. In 2011, Mark Giorgis, Senior Network Administrator for Long Beach Transit, saw a demonstration of Veeam® Backup & Replication™ at an event hosted by MR2 Solutions, Inc., a long and trusted supplier to Long Beach Transit. As a Veeam ProPartner, MR2 Solutions understands the product's capabilities and the problems it solves.

The Veeam Solution

Members of the IT team at Long Beach Transit found that the capabilities of Veeam Backup & Replication allowed them to do more in less time. “First of all, Veeam is fast, at least 20 times faster than our previous tool, and a VM backup takes only minutes to complete,” Giorgis said. “That kind of speed gives us the flexibility to perform incremental backups of critical databases twice during the day, and incremental or full backups every night.”

The Results

Although some legacy applications can never be virtualized, Long Beach Transit is working toward 90 percent virtualization. According to Giorgis, “Because we have Veeam in place, we are confident that we can safely expand our virtual environment to include more applications, and to add Hyper-V servers in the future.”

About MR2 Solutions:

MR2 Solutions, Inc. is a full-service solutions integration company with over a decade of experience in a highly competitive technology industry. The company's experience covers the spectrum of network infrastructure technology solutions focusing on Data Consolidation, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity through Virtualization and Network Management. To learn more visit http://www.mr2solutions.com.

