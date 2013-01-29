Today Show Host Hoda Kotb Discusses how She and Others Manifested A Brighter Future After Experiencing "Wrong Turns" and Heartbreak in her New Book

Today Show Host Hoda Kotb's new book “Ten Years Later” discusses how six individuals handled their personal “fork in the road.” Mind Movies co-founder Natalie Ledwell explains how the law of attraction and meditation can help us face our own game-changing decisions.

Manifesting a new life starts with the phrase, “What if I…?” according to Today Show host Hoda Kotb in her new book, “Ten Years Later.”

Kotb's book chronicles the stories of six people during a ten year period who overcame their biggest fears - losing family members, job loss, divorce and cancer – to manifest better lives. Each individual experienced a “game changing event” that helped them to visualize a different reality. The book discusses the steps (or missteps) each person took and how they were fairing ten years later.”

During a recent interview with Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show, Kotb explained that she wrote the book for anyone “who has ever been in the weeds or gotten that terrible phone call and wondered ‘how am I going to make it through the next ten minutes' and you can't even fathom the next ten years.” Kotb thought, “let me get someone who's been through what we are about to go through so we can edit ahead and see what happens.”

In the book, Kotb discusses her own battle with cancer and experience with rejection as she started her career in television and how she could have taken one “fork in the road” but chose another. Kotb says that manifesting change sometimes starts with small steps and sometimes big bold leaps of faith. “It's about keeping your eyes open when things are about to change.”

Natalie Ledwell, co-founder of the San Diego-based personal development company Mind Movies, believes that law of attraction techniques and meditation can help you face your own “fork in the road.”

Ledwell suggests that, when facing a difficult decision, “meditate for 15-20 minutes per day. Find a quiet spot and sit comfortably and close your eyes, and ask: 'What do I need to do to move closer to my goals? What is my next step? What action should I take?'" By meditating, Ledwell believes that you connect with the Universe and “this helps you to solve the challenges and to relax your body and mind and it actually keeps you open to receiving the answers that you are looking for.”

Ledwell also encourages, “listening to your inner voice. You want to trust this voice and be open to it when you hear it.” Ledwell states that the important thing is that “any decision is better than no decision. You must start the action to give the Universe the opportunity to jump in and help you with the ideas, people and opportunity that you need.”

Over 1 million people worldwide have already received Natalie Ledwell's free pre-made Mind Movies, which are dynamic moving video vision boards that help viewers visualize and achieve their desires and goals faster and easier than they ever thought possible.

To find out more about Mind Movies and to download 6 free pre-made Mind Movies, visit: http://mindmoviestv.com.

About Mind Movies:

Founded in 2007, Mind Movies' mission is to help empower people from all over the world to visualize their goals and manifest their greatest dreams and desires. Mind Movies has touched the lives of over 1 million people around the world and is headquartered in downtown San Diego, California.

Company Contact Information:

Mind Movies

Media Relations

113 West G Street #122

San Diego, CA 92101

http://mindmoviestv.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10349746.htm