SmarterMeasure Assesses Non-Cognitive Skills of Over 2 Million Students

Measuring non-cognitive skills such as learning styles, initiative, and motivation is a newly recognized practice among colleges and universities. Providing insights to hundreds of colleges and universities, the SmarterMeasure Learning Readiness Indicator has provided data about 2,000,000+ students and how their non-cognitive skills relate to retention and success.

The degree to which 2,000,000 students possess the noncognitive attributes to succeed in college has been measured. The SmarterMeasure Learning Readiness Indicator has been used by hundreds of colleges and universities across the country to provide insight about students and their skill levels in relation to elearning or hybrid courses. The two millionth student recently completed the assessment. Measuring non-cognitive skills is a proactive practice among colleges and universities that is gaining attention. In addition to the traditional cognitive traits such as GPA and standardized test scores, schools are learning the connection between non-cognitive skills and student success. Understanding student learning styles, individual attributes (procrastination, time management, determination) and life factors (time, place, motivation) schools have found a missing piece of the retention puzzle.

A recent article from The Chronicle of Higher Education, refers to measuring non-cognitive skills as "The Next Frontier in College Admissions". We couldn't agree more. There are many factors internal to a learner that will impact his/her ability to complete coursework and degree programs. It is crucial to include this information in a student's admissions profile. Having access to this data allows advisors to more carefully select appropriate courses for students and allows faculty to understand their students better. In addition, it provides a clear vision to the students of his/her strengths and weaknesses in order to overcome challenges. As is stated in this article, ““Succeeding in college often requires initiative and persistence, or what some researchers call ‘grit.' Noncognitive measures are an attempt to gauge such qualities. If the SAT asks what a student has learned, these assessments try to get at how she learned it.”

This month, the two millionth student took the assessment. When asked what she learned about herself, Stacie S. stated, " I thought SmarterMeasure was easy to take and not too long. I found it to be very insightful and helpful. It showed me the areas I need to focus on for improvement". Schools are finding the data equally insightful using it as a student service as they proactively work to improve retention and student success rates.

To learn more about SmarterMeasure Learning Readiness Indicator, contact our team today! SmarterServices, LLC is a data driven educational technology company that helps schools make sense of their data and use it to improve practices, policies, and improve student experience and retention.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebnoncognitivemeasures/SmarterMeasure/prweb10348927.htm