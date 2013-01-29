ENJOY Professional Hair Care Introduces Volumizing Dry Shampoo

ENJOY Professional Hair Care, an innovative hair care corporation, with a focus on professional stylists nationwide, introduces their latest product, Volumizing Dry Shampoo into their established line of innovate and pH balanced products.

ENJOY Professional Hair Care has developed their first Volumizing Dry Shampoo available in professional salons across the U.S. The product strives to refresh limp lifeless hair, absorb excess oil and enhance volume without a heavy dull finish. The Volumizing Dry Shampoo adheres to ENJOY's philosophy of "great hair seven days a week".

The Enjoy Professional Hair Care retail line consists of 33 innovative and real pH balanced & stable, sulfate-free products that guarantee optimum hair health. With five successful categories including Shampoo & Conditioner, Treatment Intensifiers, Texture & Control, Shine & Protect and Finishing Spray. The latest addition to the ENJOY collection, the Volumizing Dry Shampoo leaves hair with all day freshness that customers will love. With easy to use instructions, the product enhances and defines hair for a refreshed look in minutes (available in 4oz or 113g sizes, with suggested retail price of $19.95). Visit EnjoyHairCare.com to find a local salon in your area or to use their “product recommender” tool to choose the product that is right for your hair type.

ENJOY Professional Hair Care is division of USP, Inc. dedicated to providing the professional salon industry with the absolute finest hair care products and most innovative professional hair color. The ENJOY Professional Hair Care retail line is useful for all hair types with a quality product that buyers and salons can trust. Search their site or view any product and just remember to...ENJOY.

ENJOY Professional Hair Care

ENJOY Professional Hair Care is a division of USP, Inc. that is dedicated to providing the professional salon industry with the absolute finest hair care products and most innovative professional hair color. With decades of industry experience in professional hair care, ENJOY understands and supports all aspects of the hair care experience including salon ownership and management, branding, creative, manufacturing, distribution, education, motivation, merchandising, advertising and the customer experience. The ultimate goal is to empower hairdressers with the absolute finest professional hair care products, tools and programs to compete in an ever-changing environment.

USP, Inc.

Founded in 2002 by Patrick Dockry, Founder and CEO & Gordon Fletcher, Vice-President and Co-Founder, USP, Inc. is a global company of Lifestyle and Beauty Brands that inspire life every day. The vision of USP, Inc. is to empower the Professional Hair Stylist with the absolute finest professional hair care products, cutting edge tools and interactive technology. The USP mission is to connect the stylist with their circle of influence to build long-lasting client relationships while elevating the professional stylist status in society.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebEnjoyProfessionalHairCare/VolumizingDryShampoo/prweb10346999.htm