Bristol Myers Squibb to Speak at Pharmica Consulting's Resource and Portfolio Management Conference

(PRWEB) January 29, 2013 – Pharmica Consulting is widely considered to be the life sciences expert in operational excellence. As part of its continued service to the life sciences industry, Pharmica will be hosting its Second Resource and Portfolio Management Conference on April 11, 2013 in Princeton, NJ. The one day conference will highlight demos, real world case studies, and help the industry better understand best practices in resource management, reporting tools, portfolio management, and how to implement the right system and processes for the size and needs of your organization. Greg Bayer, Group Director, R&D Scheduling & Resource Management at Bristol Myers Squibb, has been added to the agenda as a speaker.

“Greg Bayer has been a thought leader in the resource and portfolio management space for over ten years,” said Eric Lake, Partner with Pharmica Consulting. “We are excited to have Greg as a speaker and look forward to the discussion with the audience.”

“Portfolio, resource and budget decisions during the annual R&D budgeting process are never easy,” said Matt Kiernan, Partner with Pharmica Consulting. “It's one of the primary drivers for why we implement these capabilities. Yet, many companies still struggle with how to support and make decisions during the annual portfolio review process. Greg's experience and guidance to industry members will be greatly valued at the conference.”

“Resourcing and portfolio management has been a critical part of any pharma operations for decades,” adds Jim Wetzel, Principal Consultant at Pharmica. “However, the manner in which the work force has changed with remote workers, the boom of outsourcing and partnerships and the use of contractors have put an even greater emphasis on knowing what your resources are doing.”

We are excited about the presentations from not only from BMS but also, Biogen, J&J, Allergan and others," said Matt Kiernan, Partner with Pharmica Consulting.

