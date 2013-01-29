Lighting55 Engages with the Italian Trailblazer Prandina

Imposing lighting collection for homeowners and businesses

Since its commencement in 2004 as an integral unit of Euro Lights & Electric Group Incorporation, Lighting55 has served as a kingpin in the modern and contemporary lighting e-commerce industry. Known for across the board contemporary and traditional Italian lighting collection, this brand sweeps everything such as chandeliers, ceiling lights, table lamps, and much more. It has recently launched another terrific Italian collection from Prandina. The major attractions of this assemblage are Hanoi table lamps, Ginger suspension lamps, and CPL suspension lamps. Optimized for home and business use, these fixtures suit both style and budget. Furthermore, these lighting pieces can be bought from anywhere in the world through the company's online store.

Prandina is an Italian lighting brand that was launched in 1982 and up to 2005 it has served as an active member of the Industrial Design Association. Focused on the creative viewpoint of formal precision and reliable quality, this brand has outshined many other reputed names at the international forum. With its pioneering ideas that combine the trends with the needs, Prandina has launched many projects that introduce different materials in unique style. The experts at the company also pay special attention to each detail from the product designing till the packaging, thereby giving the customers contented results. Prandina's latest collection encompasses three new brand lines called Hanoi, Ginger and CPL respectively.

Hanoi incorporates differently crafted table lamps for diffused downward lighting. The material employed for this purpose is thermoformed methacrylate. The structure is then refined with matt-white paint. The feeding wire is covered with white or colored silicone. This classy white finish of the lamps adds a tinge of sophistication and elegance to the space where they are installed.

Ginger collection focuses on suspension lamps for diffused lighting purposes. They have been painted in matt white shade. The central and side ceiling rose enhances the grace of the lamps. Other installed elements like the opal white thermoformed Plexiglas diffuser and a lower plate add to the distinctive designing of the Ginger collection to suit the conventional needs.

Another exclusive lighting range by Prandina introduces the CPL collection. This group unfolds a variety of suspension lamps that are impeccable for both direct and diffused lighting objectives. The metallic structure of the lamps has been refined with nickel and chrome brush finish. The lamps completely blend in with the needs of the homeowners and the businesses. The internally integrated satin opal white glass and the transparent crystal brown glass augment the beauty as well as the efficiency of the diffuser.

Steven Merchant from Portugal expressed his views on the latest Prandina collection, “For my latest hotel project, I ordered fixtures from the CPL, Hanoi and Ginger classic collection. The way the entire area turned out after the installation was completely beyond what I had imagined. My hotel had this new regal and lively element to it. This in turn completely transformed my business, boosting it in a positive way. I can't imagine my business now without the Prandina lighting.”

With its online stores, Prandina has made itself accessible all over the world. Now everyone can buy the latest lighting fixtures that are in line with the universal tastes from anywhere in the world.

