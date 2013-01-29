Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce Obtains American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification

Just in time for February Heart Month, Tanimura & Antle's Artisan Lettuce has received certification as a heart healthy food from the American Heart Association. Packages of Artisan Lettuce will feature the Heart Check mark that easily identifies it as a sensible food choice in an overall heart healthy diet.

According to Diana McClean, Director of Marketing, “The American Heart Association has created the Heart Check mark certification program to simplify heart healthy shopping.” She added, “Fresh vegetables and nutrition go hand in hand, however, with this certification and symbol, shoppers can quickly identify heart health with Artisan Lettuce.”

To be certified, a product must meet the specific nutritional levels outlined for a specific food. Being an unprocessed vegetable, Artisan Lettuce is naturally low in fat; however, each 85g serving of Artisan Lettuce delivers 45% of the Daily Value of Vitamin A. Complete information on the Heart Check mark Nutritional Guidelines can be found here, http://www.heartcheckmark.org/guidelines.

The Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce is a select seed variety that has been carefully chosen for premium flavor, quality and variety. Artisan Lettuce is field-packed for optimum freshness and includes three different petite whole head lettuce varieties in both red and green. It is sold as a four count or six count clamshell, available in fine retailers across the United States and Canada. All Tanimura & Antle fresh produce is grown on USA family farms using sustainable growing practices.

About Tanimura & Antle

Tanimura & Antle is an industry leader whose commitment to premium quality produce has remained strong since its formation in 1982. The Tanimura & Antle families combined years of experience and knowledge to establish a produce company unrivaled in its quality products, innovation and dedication to growers, customers, consumers and employees. Today, as one of the largest independent lettuce growers in the United States, Tanimura & Antle farms more than 30,000 acres of rich, fertile farmland and ships a full line of premium fresh produce products throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.taproduce.com.

About the Heart-Check Mark

The American Heart Association established the Heart-Check mark in 1995 to give consumers an easy, reliable system for identifying heart-healthy foods as a first step in building a sensible eating plan. Nearly 900 products that bear the Heart-Check mark have been screened and verified by the association to meet criteria for heart-healthy foods. To learn more about the Heart-Check mark, and to see a complete list of certified products and participating companies, visit heartcheck.org.

