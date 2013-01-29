At A&I Solutions Hosts the Cocktails and Hors D'oeuvres Event February 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia

Cocktails and Hors D'oeuvres Event to Provide a better understanding about Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM)

A&I Solutions, North America's premier provider of Enterprise Solutions, today announced the first Cocktails and Hors D'oeuvres event. At the event, attendees will explore the integrated approach to ILM and how it will improve security and reduce operational burden. All participants will have the chance to discuss security options with some of the top industry leaders.

Although technology is becoming more advanced and companies are constantly updating their IT infrastructure, the ILM solution can adhere to both traditional infrastructures as well as cloud deployments. Join us Thursday, February 7, 2013 at The Capital Grille Buckhead at 5:00 PM in Atlanta, GA. This event will be tailored to showcasing these features and more to all who can attend.

“Having a secure network is pertinent in the IT world. We want all of our clients to understand the validity of implementing the right tools to ensure a strong running business environment. ILM is a seamless integrated solution that will result in a faster ROI”, explains John Balsavage, President of A&I Solutions.

Enjoy brilliant conversation over drinks and delicious Hors d'oeuvres while receiving insight on some of the market's latest trends.

Interested in Attending? RSVP to shurley(at)anisolutions(dot)com or call 404-330-9947.

About A&I Solutions

A&I Solutions is North America's premier provider of integrated enterprise solutions, dedicated to implementing solutions from CA technologies. A&I Solutions provides enterprise products and services to help companies achieve the highest level of performance. The team focuses on the best-rated products and extensive experience to deliver comprehensive integrated Enterprise Solutions. Working with enterprise management, resource planning, service assurance, security and infrastructure monitoring, A&I helps organizations achieve the fullest potential by driving consistency and maximizing efficiency. A&I's proven methodologies, innovative best practices and deep technical experience produce better business results for customers. A&I has expertise across all IT environments - physical, distributed, cloud, virtual and heterogeneous platforms. A&I Solutions specializes in the following: CA Identity and Access Management, CA Clarity PPM, CA Wily - Introscope, CEM, SOI (Service Operations Insight), NetQoS, Reporting - Business Objects, Crystal Reports, Actuate Reporting and Enterprise Integrations.

