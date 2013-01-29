Good News For Rental Property Owners, Vacancies Fall and Rents Are On The Rise.

REI Liaison Property Management shows how the rental market is heating up, as vacancies fall and rents rise. Landlords are having no problem filling their units and getting the highest rent possible.

The St. Louis area rental market is heating up. Landlords are seeing their lowest vacancy rate in years. Experts say that the recent housing slump and tight lending regulations have caused the majority of people to stay in rentals, versus buying a home.

Renters are finding tough competition when searching for a rental. Most landlords require an immediate deposit in order to hold the home, and they're getting it. "They do rent quickly," agrees Laura Kaspar, managing member of REI Liaison.

Rental homes are not just for investors anymore. Laura Kaspar says REI Liaison's owners are changing. They used to be investors buying up properties to rent out. Now they are homeowners who have to move on and can't sell their home in this market. These homes make for a better, nicer, and more expensive inventory.

Even though the home buying market is seeing somewhat of a recovery, landlords don't seem too concerned. As the job market has not recovered as quickly, and strict lending laws are keeping the renters where they are. Along with a growing younger generation that is none too quick to buy, after seeing home prices fall for the past six years.

