Marketing Expert, Nitin Chhoda, Announces New PT Documentation Software called EMR Increases Doctor-Patient Relationship

As the clinic grows, the relationship of doctors to patients should also grow. Nitin Chhoda, an international private practice marketing expert, shares how the latest EMR can help practitioners increase relationship to retain and acquire more patients.

Mountains of paperwork and the time-consuming task of patient billing will no longer be a negative factor in the quality and timeliness of patient care. As of today, a web-based healthcare practice management firm called electronic medical records (EMR), announces the release of new physical therapy and documentation software, which promises to cut down on paper clutter and patient wait times.

According to the results of a 2012 survey released by a certain website, a doctor review website, nationwide, patients wait on average 21 minutes to see practitioners, therapists and physicians. “The software maximizes the time that physical therapists can spend focused on their patients,” said an EMR company spokesperson, when commenting on the primary goals and benefits of using physical therapy software.

Since more time can be spent on patients, the relationships between the doctors and patients will be better causing the patients to recommend the clinic to his/her friends and relatives. A simple upgrade of physical therapy documentation can increase not only the relationships but the clinic's overall production as well.

ABOUT NITIN CHHODA

Nitin Chhoda PT, DPT is a licensed physical therapist, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and an entrepreneur. He is the author of "Physical Therapy Marketing For The New Economy" and “Marketing for Physical Therapy Clinics” and is a prolific speaker, writer and creator of products and systems to streamline medical billing and coding, electronic medical records, health care practice management and marketing to increase referrals. He has been featured in numerous industry magazines, major radio and broadcast media, and is the founder of Referral Ignition training systems and the annual Private Practice Summit. Chhoda speaks extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and Asia. He is also the creator of the Therapy Newsletter and Clinical Contact, both web-based services to help private practices improve communication with patients, delivery better quality of care and boost patient retention

