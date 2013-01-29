Brookhaven Retreat Incorporates Housing and Safety into Spring Cleaning

Brookhaven Retreat, an upscale residential treatment facility exclusively for women with mental health and/or substance abuse issues, prepares for the coming of spring with a focus on the importance of housing and safety plans.

Spring-cleaning may officially begin on February 2nd, if Groundhog Day predicts an early end to winter. The first day of spring is a perfect time to assess the safety and convenience of a home as it is prepared for warmer spring days. Although beneficial for all, this analysis and preparation is especially important for women with mental health issues.

Mood, mental health, housing and safety are closely connected, a relationship that The Social Determinants of Mental Health conference explores in depth. Mental illnesses such as bipolar or anxiety disorders affect both the home environment and safety requirements.

A home is the basic foundation around which our lives revolve. A woman's living environment is a contributor to her quality of life; home is the first thing a woman experiences when waking, the last thing she sees before bed, and affects many other aspects of day-to-day living. While a streamlined kitchen can nurture a desire to cook and eat healthfully, a cluttered cooking area can increase the frequency of fast food purchases.

Because the environment affects mood, emotion and behavior in such a way, it plays an important role in recovery from mental illness. Brookhaven Retreat believes that each woman's individual recovery plan should explore unique facets of her home life in order to ensure a safe environment in which to continue recovery.

Just as clutter influences behavior, safety influences mental wellness. A 2006 study, “The impact of the physical and urban environment on mental well-being,” reports that an unsafe environment endangers mental health; those who feel unsafe are 64 percent more likely to be in the lowest quartile of mental health. An environment that does not feel safe endangers long-term recovery from mental health issues.

An analysis of the home environment, including the kitchen's impact on nutritional habits and the bedroom's impact on sleep hygiene allows women to identify day-to-day factors that may hinder long-term wellness. Analyzing neighborhood location and safety, including lighting and security needs as well as nearby hospitals and schools helps women maximize the safety of their environment.

This spring, Brookhaven Retreat explores how women can incorporate home cleaning and analysis as a way to create a safe, comfortable environment that nurtures the return to daily life. Its life realignment program incorporates this as one small step of a larger strategy to support lifelong mental wellness.

About Brookhaven Retreat

Brookhaven Retreat is a women's treatment center nestled on a naturally beautiful 48-acre site secluded in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. It has helped hundreds of women across the United States overcome depression, trauma, anxiety, substance use and a range of other behavioral health challenges. Brookhaven's Founder, Jacqueline Dawes, has predicated its gender-specific treatment on “healing emotional breakage” for women. In this way, she has established a sanctuary and a place where women can feel safe, secure and cared for by a staff of highly trained professionals.

