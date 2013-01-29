Dassian's GOVCON Enterprise Solution Enables DCAA Compliant Business Processes

Dassian makes it easier for government service provider firms to become government compliant with their GOVCON pre-configured SAP-based enterprise solution. This turnkey offering includes the software and pre-configured business processes as well as implementation services.

Dassian Inc., the leading business software provider of SAP-based government compliance solutions for professional services firms and government contractors, has released its GOVCON enterprise solution which enables DCAA compliance and comes complete with implementation consulting services as a package.

Dassian's GOVCON enterprise solution manages corporate finances and project accounting, while also dramatically reducing operating costs and risks. It enables compliance with DCAA and other federal regulatory requirements for cost accounting, labor, timekeeping, procurement and billing systems.

"Service provider firms looking to enter the government contracting arena have been searching for a turnkey enterprise solution that can manage both commercial and government lines of business. SAP plus Dassian's GOVCON solution allows service provider firms an opportunity to run a world class ERP system that meets DCAA and CAS compliance requirements and has sustainable scalability that can be implemented rapidly for an affordable cost." said Dan Murphy, CEO of Dassian Inc.

The GOVCON enterprise offering includes the software and the consulting services to perform the implementation. The details of the GOVCON enterprise solution include government contract management, contract flow down, project accounting, actual labor costing, workforce authorization, time and expense, procurement, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, overhead pool management, finance, and incurred cost submission reporting.

About Dassian Inc.

Dassian is a leading SAP-based business solution provider and certified SAP software and development partner which has a well-earned reputation for consistently delivering a full-range of innovative, industry-focused solutions to government contractors and professional services firms worldwide since 2001. Dassian is a global company, headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, with customers across 4 continents. More information is available at http://www.dassian.com and http://www.facebook.com/DassianInc or call 480-922-1700 with further questions.

