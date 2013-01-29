Customers Can Buy General Hearing Instruments' Hearing Aids Online

General Hearing Instruments, Inc. has partnered with a major retailer to make General Hearing's low cost hearing aids available to customers at hundreds of convenient locations.

Over 350 major retail supercenters in Texas are now carrying General Hearing Instruments, Inc., products. This partnership brings together a large distribution network with a small business. This is a first for the hearing industry. Customers are reaping the benefits. With the new partnership General Hearing, one of the last American-owned hearing aid manufacturers, is able to offer their pre-programmed digital hearing aids to the public at prices they can afford. A visit to your local supercenter is the first step to enhancing one's hearing and quality of life. No hearing test is required, and these products are backed by a 90-day, 100% money back guarantee.

“We're very excited about our partnership with major Texas retailers, and online partners. Most Americans with the beginning stages of hearing loss walk past the clinical audiological practice. Most often, they don't believe that their hearing losses warrant the time, effort or expense associated with the clinical distribution model" said Roger Juneau, president of General Hearing Instruments, Inc. "This gives us the opportunity to reach out to this underserved population and offer medical-quality, low cost hearing aids, that are effective, and acceptable. Most importantly, this distribution model makes hearing health accessible and available as a non-medical treatment for hearing loss to all of those who need them.”

General Hearing Instruments, Inc., offers a wide variety of low cost hearing aids for use by people suffering from mild to moderate hearing loss. While medical-grade products sold by audiologists can cost up to $3,500 per device, the professional quality products of General Hearing Instruments typically cost about $400.00 per device.

The Simplicity ReadyWear line is an over the ear device designed for individuals suffering from a high frequency hearing loss. The open fit format allows natural sounds to be heard without occluding the ear canal. The Simplicity hearing aid stands less then an inch tall and is virtually invisible when worn. The design is attractive, with a comfortable fit that makes it perfect for extended wear.

For people just looking to better hear conversations and everyday sounds, the Simply Soft hearing aid is nearly invisible. It boasts a soft, medical-grade silicone body that will fit comfortably into the ear, allowing the user to wear it all day without becoming uncomfortable. Its soft design allows it to constantly flex inside of the ear canal instead of shifting with jaw movements. Users will not have to constantly reposition the hypoallergenic device while eating or talking. These devices come with four settings allowing users to adjust to their environment, whether in restaurants, office meetings, or movie theaters.

These high quality products are now available online and on shelves in the pharmacy department at major retail supercenters through the partnership between the retailer and General Hearing Instruments. For more information about General Hearing Instruments, Inc., and their products, visit their website at http://www.generalhearing.com. Their corporate office is located at 175 Brookhollow Esplanade in Harahan, Louisiana, and they can be reached at (800) 824-3021.

About General Hearing Instruments, Inc.

A Harahan, La., company that manufactures hearing aids with top quality acoustics, design, technology, and craftsmanship, General Hearing Instruments, Inc., is the leader for direct to consumer, medical quality hearing aids designed to improve mild to moderate, high frequency hearing loss at a more affordable price than one would pay for prescription devices.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebgeneral-hearing/hearing-aids/prweb10323732.htm