Bugatti Beverly Hills Debut: Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Blanc Noir

Bugatti Beverly Hills debuts the 1:1 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Blanc Noir exclusively at O'Gara Coach Company, Beverly Hills.

Some distinctions truly are black and white.

The world is full of automotive marques that make claims about speed, but none can deny that Bugatti produces the fastest production cars in the world. And even amongst the select group of individuals who possess one of these legendary vehicles, few can claim to have sat behind the wheel of a machine that is absolutely unique and without equal in all the world. Enter the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Blanc Noir.

With 1,001 horsepower and a top speed in excess of 250 mph, the Blanc Noir is clearly akin to all Bugatti vehicles but it is in its livery and refinement – from the matte pearl white finish of its exterior to the smallest stitch of the interior – that its exceptional nature becomes fully apparent. Commissioned by one of the world's great creative minds to blend his design genius with Bugatti's engineering prowess, the Blanc Noir is a one of its kind – 1 of 1 – never again to be produced alike by the Atelier Bugatti. Unveiled to the world in Molsheim at the Atelier's Centenary Celebration, the bold simplicity and elegant detail of the Blanc Noir continues to inspire the most discerning automotive enthusiasts around the world.

It's plain to see. The distinction between the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Blanc Noir and all other motor vehicles is absolute, in black and white. For purchase information, please contact Tim O'Hara at 888-291-5533 or visit http://www.ogaracoach.com/blancnoir



