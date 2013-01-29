Winner of the Business Leader's Award Announced

The Business Leader's Award to Fight Human Trafficking represents the leadership, vision and innovation as well as commitment and action in preventing and eliminating what is often referred to as the modern slavery of our times.

During the closing ceremony in Davos, the Award Jury announced its unanimous decision on the winner of the Business Leader's Award to Fight Human Trafficking.

While the Jury had to agree upon one winner only, it appreciated all business leaders' impressive initiatives nominated for this Award.

“The main purpose of the award is not only to select the winner but to keep the business anti-trafficking movement going by strengthening the business case for this cause and sharing examples of good business practice”, said Dr. Nafis Sadik, representing the Award Jury.

The Jury unanimously selected Tristan Forster, CEO of FSI Worldwide, for being a driving force in establishing and leading a recruitment and manpower company promoting ethical labor supply in a region and sectors of high-risk of human trafficking and bonded labor.

“Forster has consistently shown leadership, demonstrated innovation in measures, implemented the best available practices, and motivated partners in his sector and beyond to join him in this cause,” said Dr. Nafis Sadik, on behalf of the Jury.

At the same time, the Jury decided to give a special commendation to four nominees, for the originality and creative approach they applied in addressing human trafficking:



Natasha Rufus Isaac and Lavinia Brennan, Co-directors of Beulah London, for creating a business enterprise providing a sustainable alternative livelihood to victims of trafficking by involving them in production of the garments;

Anelia Wirtz, Director of Heaven's Attic, for launching an innovative business contributing both to grassroots anti-trafficking projects and awareness-raising;

Jeffrey Williams, Senior Vice President of Apple, for introducing systemic changes in the recruitment policy and practice of foreign contract workers in Apple's supply chain to prevent trafficking and exploitation, and for advocating for this approach across the electronic industry;

and Doug Cahn, for inventing an online learning course on human trafficking for businesses to address transparency requirements of the new law of the State of California.

The Jury also expressed a special recognition to Carlos de Jesus Vega for his “outstanding and original work to prevent human trafficking, undertaken in a difficult environment.”

The Trophy, created by Chopard, was bestowed to Forster by Caroline Scheufele, Chopard's Artistic Director and Co-President.

“It is an honor to be here with you all tonight and to receive this important award and fabulous Chopard Trophy on behalf of the FSI team,” said Tristan Forster upon receiving the Award.

“I would like to emphasize the point that more than any other time in history we have the power to End Human Trafficking Now. In the words of Kevin Bales, If we cannot use our intellectual, political and economic power to end modern day slavery then we have to ask, are we really free?”

