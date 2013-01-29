Superb Safety Unveils Innovative eCommerce Website of Industry leading Safety & Protection Products and Equipment Online

Superb Safety offers a full product line from chemicals to all forms of personal protection designed to protect today's workforce and the customers they serve

Superb Safety, http://superbsafety.com, offering the latest and highest quality safety products on the market today, will launch their eCommerce website January 29, 2013 to provide companies and organizations with the best protection for their workers and their customers. Products are available to purchase online with a introductory offer of reduced shipping fees.

Family owned and operated with a combined 12 years experience in the safety industry, Superb Safety serves the safety and protection interests of companies and organizations in all industry sectors, regardless of size, that need the latest in safety protection.

Products and services from Superb Safety include:

-Chemicals and Lubricants



Facility Maintenance

Facility Safety

Fall Protection

Fire and Detection

Hand Protection

Head and Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Industrial Tools

Personal Protection

Protective Workwear

Respiratory Protection

Safety Signage

Deborah Peters, CEO of Superb Safety, has over 25 years in B2B sales and relationships and has worked with a variety of companies and individuals, from small, independently-owned businesses to large corporations traded on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The leadership team at Superb Safety has over 5-decades of experience in the safety and protection field, both for public and private sector companies.

“Our first priority is to provide the very best protection that will meet the rigorous demands of today's workforce,” said Peters. “Superb Safety is committed to making sure our products are affordable, quickly delivered, and of the highest quality for our customers.”

Superb Safety's serves all types of businesses – small business and Independent contractors, large facilities like hospitals, casinos, hotels, and manufacturers, retailers, offices, maintenance personnel, repair operations – any company that requires safety and protection equipment for their employees. And the best part is they can place orders quickly and easily through Superb Safety's online catalog.

Superb Safety customers enjoy free shipping, great pricing and quick delivery. To purchase safety and protection products from Superb Safety, or for more information on the company, visit their website and online catalog at http://superbsafety.com.

About Superb Safety

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Superb Safety's mission is simple – provide the best products and service to our customers at the lowest prices possible. Representing the safety and protection interests of companies and organizations all over the world, Superb Safety offers a full product line from chemicals to all forms of personal protection designed to protect today's workforce and the customers they serve. Company information and the entire Superb Safety line can be found at http://superbsafety.com.

