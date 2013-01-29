Taylor Swift tickets are now available for Swift's highly anticipated "Red Tour," which runs from March to September 2013

Doremitickets.com, have just released the complete list of Taylor Swift tour dates for her North American "Red Tour." Swift will perform in 29 different states and in 3 Canadian provinces during her tour.

Taylor Swift and her team are well known for creating stunning and electrifying productions that thrill audiences, and the Taylor Swift tour 2013 will be no different.

Taylor Swift concert tickets are now on sale at Doremitickets.com for all 58 incredible shows, but are expected to sell-out quickly.

Taylor Swift Tour 2013 Dates:

13-Mar CenturyLink Center Omaha Omaha NE

14-Mar CenturyLink Center Omaha Omaha NE

18-Mar Scottrade Center Saint Louis MO

19-Mar Scottrade Center Saint Louis MO

22-Mar Time Warner Cable Arena Charlotte NC

27-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ

28-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ

29-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ

10-Apr American Airlines Arena Miami FL

11-Apr Amway Center Orlando FL

12-Apr Amway Center Orlando FL

18-Apr Philips Arena Atlanta GA

19-Apr Philips Arena Atlanta GA

20-Apr Tampa Bay Times Forum Tampa FL

25-Apr Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland OH

26-Apr Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis IN

27-Apr Rupp Arena Lexington KY

4-May Ford Field Detroit MI

7-May KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY

8-May Nationwide Arena Columbus OH

11-May Verizon Center - DC Washington DC

12-May Verizon Center - DC Washington DC

16-May Toyota Center - TX Houston TX

21-May Frank Erwin Center Austin TX

22-May AT&T Center San Antonio TX

25-May Dallas Cowboys Stadium Arlington TX

28-May Jobing.com Arena Glendale AZ

29-May Jobing.com Arena Glendale AZ

1-Jun EnergySolutions Arena Salt Lake City UT

2-Jun Pepsi Center Denver CO

14-Jun Rogers Centre Toronto ONT

15-Jun Rogers Centre Toronto ONT

22-Jun Investors Group Field Winnipeg MAN

29-Jun Bc Place Stadium Vancouver BC

6-Jul Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA

13-Jul MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ

19-Jul Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA

20-Jul Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA

26-Jul Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA

27-Jul Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA

2-Aug Sprint Center Kansas City MO

3-Aug Sprint Center Kansas City MO

6-Aug INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita KS

7-Aug Bank Of Oklahoma Center Tulsa OK

10-Aug Soldier Field Stadium Chicago IL

15-Aug Valley View Casino Center San Diego CA

19-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA

20-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA

23-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA

24-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA

27-Aug Sleep Train Arena Sacramento CA

30-Aug Rose Garden Portland OR

31-Aug Tacoma Dome Tacoma WA

6-Sep Fargodome Fargo ND

7-Sep Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul MN

8-Sep Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul MN

12-Sep Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro NC

13-Sep PNC Arena Raleigh NC

14-Sep John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville VA

19-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN

20-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN

21-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN

The audience can expect the same energizing performances that will have Swift playing a variety of instruments and singing many of her top songs, including "Love Story," "You Belong to Me," "White Horses," "Our Song," and "Mean." Two-time BRIT award winner, Ed Sheeran will be part of the 2013 Red Tour as Swift's special guest performer. Sheeran may be best known for his number one hit duet with Swift "Everything Has Changed." "Red Tour" It is named after her newly release #1 album "Red," and features songs, such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were in Trouble," "Begin Again," and "22."

