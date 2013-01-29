Taylor Swift tickets are now available for Swift's highly anticipated "Red Tour," which runs from March to September 2013

Doremitickets.com, have just released the complete list of Taylor Swift tour dates for her North American "Red Tour." Swift will perform in 29 different states and in 3 Canadian provinces during her tour.
Taylor Swift and her team are well known for creating stunning and electrifying productions that thrill audiences, and the Taylor Swift tour 2013 will be no different.
Taylor Swift concert tickets are now on sale at Doremitickets.com for all 58 incredible shows, but are expected to sell-out quickly.
Taylor Swift Tour 2013 Dates:
13-Mar CenturyLink Center Omaha Omaha NE
14-Mar CenturyLink Center Omaha Omaha NE
18-Mar Scottrade Center Saint Louis MO
19-Mar Scottrade Center Saint Louis MO
22-Mar Time Warner Cable Arena Charlotte NC
27-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ
28-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ
29-Mar Prudential Center Newark NJ
10-Apr American Airlines Arena Miami FL
11-Apr Amway Center Orlando FL
12-Apr Amway Center Orlando FL
18-Apr Philips Arena Atlanta GA
19-Apr Philips Arena Atlanta GA
20-Apr Tampa Bay Times Forum Tampa FL
25-Apr Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland OH
26-Apr Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis IN
27-Apr Rupp Arena Lexington KY
4-May Ford Field Detroit MI
7-May KFC Yum! Center Louisville KY
8-May Nationwide Arena Columbus OH
11-May Verizon Center - DC Washington DC
12-May Verizon Center - DC Washington DC
16-May Toyota Center - TX Houston TX
21-May Frank Erwin Center Austin TX
22-May AT&T Center San Antonio TX
25-May Dallas Cowboys Stadium Arlington TX
28-May Jobing.com Arena Glendale AZ
29-May Jobing.com Arena Glendale AZ
1-Jun EnergySolutions Arena Salt Lake City UT
2-Jun Pepsi Center Denver CO
14-Jun Rogers Centre Toronto ONT
15-Jun Rogers Centre Toronto ONT
22-Jun Investors Group Field Winnipeg MAN
29-Jun Bc Place Stadium Vancouver BC
6-Jul Heinz Field Pittsburgh PA
13-Jul MetLife Stadium East Rutherford NJ
19-Jul Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA
20-Jul Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia PA
26-Jul Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA
27-Jul Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA
2-Aug Sprint Center Kansas City MO
3-Aug Sprint Center Kansas City MO
6-Aug INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita KS
7-Aug Bank Of Oklahoma Center Tulsa OK
10-Aug Soldier Field Stadium Chicago IL
15-Aug Valley View Casino Center San Diego CA
19-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA
20-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA
23-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA
24-Aug Staples Center Los Angeles CA
27-Aug Sleep Train Arena Sacramento CA
30-Aug Rose Garden Portland OR
31-Aug Tacoma Dome Tacoma WA
6-Sep Fargodome Fargo ND
7-Sep Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul MN
8-Sep Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul MN
12-Sep Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro NC
13-Sep PNC Arena Raleigh NC
14-Sep John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville VA
19-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN
20-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN
21-Sep Bridgestone Arena Nashville TN
The audience can expect the same energizing performances that will have Swift playing a variety of instruments and singing many of her top songs, including "Love Story," "You Belong to Me," "White Horses," "Our Song," and "Mean." Two-time BRIT award winner, Ed Sheeran will be part of the 2013 Red Tour as Swift's special guest performer. Sheeran may be best known for his number one hit duet with Swift "Everything Has Changed." "Red Tour" It is named after her newly release #1 album "Red," and features songs, such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were in Trouble," "Begin Again," and "22."
