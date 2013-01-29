ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Taylor Swift tickets are now available for Swift's highly anticipated "Red Tour," which runs from March to September 2013

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:22 AM | 4 min read

Doremitickets.com, have just released the complete list of Taylor Swift tour dates for her North American "Red Tour." Swift will perform in 29 different states and in 3 Canadian provinces during her tour.

Nashville, TN (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Taylor Swift and her team are well known for creating stunning and electrifying productions that thrill audiences, and the Taylor Swift tour 2013 will be no different.
Taylor Swift concert tickets are now on sale at Doremitickets.com for all 58 incredible shows, but are expected to sell-out quickly.

Taylor Swift Tickets:http://www.doremitickets.com/Concerts-Tickets/Country-Folk/Taylor-Swift-Tickets

Taylor Swift Tour 2013 Dates:
13-Mar     CenturyLink Center Omaha     Omaha     NE
14-Mar     CenturyLink Center Omaha     Omaha     NE
18-Mar     Scottrade Center     Saint Louis     MO
19-Mar     Scottrade Center     Saint Louis     MO
22-Mar     Time Warner Cable Arena     Charlotte     NC
27-Mar     Prudential Center     Newark     NJ
28-Mar     Prudential Center     Newark     NJ
29-Mar     Prudential Center     Newark     NJ
10-Apr     American Airlines Arena     Miami     FL
11-Apr     Amway Center     Orlando     FL
12-Apr     Amway Center     Orlando     FL
18-Apr     Philips Arena     Atlanta     GA
19-Apr     Philips Arena     Atlanta     GA
20-Apr     Tampa Bay Times Forum     Tampa     FL
25-Apr     Quicken Loans Arena     Cleveland     OH
26-Apr     Bankers Life Fieldhouse     Indianapolis     IN
27-Apr     Rupp Arena     Lexington     KY
4-May     Ford Field     Detroit     MI
7-May     KFC Yum! Center     Louisville     KY
8-May     Nationwide Arena     Columbus     OH
11-May     Verizon Center - DC     Washington     DC
12-May     Verizon Center - DC     Washington     DC
16-May     Toyota Center - TX     Houston     TX
21-May     Frank Erwin Center     Austin     TX
22-May     AT&T Center     San Antonio     TX
25-May     Dallas Cowboys Stadium     Arlington     TX
28-May     Jobing.com Arena     Glendale     AZ
29-May     Jobing.com Arena     Glendale     AZ
1-Jun     EnergySolutions Arena     Salt Lake City     UT
2-Jun     Pepsi Center     Denver     CO
14-Jun     Rogers Centre     Toronto     ONT
15-Jun     Rogers Centre     Toronto     ONT
22-Jun     Investors Group Field     Winnipeg     MAN
29-Jun     Bc Place Stadium     Vancouver     BC
6-Jul     Heinz Field     Pittsburgh     PA
13-Jul     MetLife Stadium     East Rutherford     NJ
19-Jul     Lincoln Financial Field     Philadelphia     PA
20-Jul     Lincoln Financial Field     Philadelphia     PA
26-Jul     Gillette Stadium     Foxborough     MA
27-Jul     Gillette Stadium     Foxborough     MA
2-Aug     Sprint Center     Kansas City     MO
3-Aug     Sprint Center     Kansas City     MO
6-Aug     INTRUST Bank Arena     Wichita     KS
7-Aug     Bank Of Oklahoma Center     Tulsa     OK
10-Aug     Soldier Field Stadium     Chicago     IL
15-Aug     Valley View Casino Center     San Diego     CA
19-Aug     Staples Center     Los Angeles     CA
20-Aug     Staples Center     Los Angeles     CA
23-Aug     Staples Center     Los Angeles     CA
24-Aug     Staples Center     Los Angeles     CA
27-Aug     Sleep Train Arena     Sacramento     CA
30-Aug     Rose Garden     Portland     OR
31-Aug     Tacoma Dome     Tacoma     WA
6-Sep     Fargodome     Fargo     ND
7-Sep     Xcel Energy Center     Saint Paul     MN
8-Sep     Xcel Energy Center     Saint Paul     MN
12-Sep     Greensboro Coliseum     Greensboro     NC
13-Sep     PNC Arena     Raleigh     NC
14-Sep     John Paul Jones Arena     Charlottesville     VA
19-Sep     Bridgestone Arena     Nashville     TN
20-Sep     Bridgestone Arena     Nashville     TN
21-Sep     Bridgestone Arena     Nashville     TN

The audience can expect the same energizing performances that will have Swift playing a variety of instruments and singing many of her top songs, including "Love Story," "You Belong to Me," "White Horses," "Our Song," and "Mean." Two-time BRIT award winner, Ed Sheeran will be part of the 2013 Red Tour as Swift's special guest performer. Sheeran may be best known for his number one hit duet with Swift "Everything Has Changed." "Red Tour" It is named after her newly release #1 album "Red," and features songs, such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were in Trouble," "Begin Again," and "22."

Doremitickets.com #1 Source for Taylor Swift Tickets Secure Website, Money Back Guarantee. Doremitickets.com is a retail website founded in 2009. Since launching in 2009, our website has helped connect thousands of live entertainment fans to the vast network of ticket brokers that list tickets on the doremitickets® Online Exchange. These professional ticket brokers offer more than 7.5 Million event tickets on our exchange every day. Other Country Music stars in tour are Luke Bryan, George Strait and Jason Aldean.

Contact:
John Cruz
Email: info(at)doremitickets(dot)net
Website: http://www.doremitickets.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTaylor-Swift-Dates/01/prweb10372034.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: