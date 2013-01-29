Austin's iTexico is a Positive force for Economic Development in Mexico

iTexico, a leading provider of nearshore software development services and a positive force for Economic Development in Mexico, is pleased to apply for prestigious Economic Development award as part of the 2013 Computerworld Honors Program.

“iTexico is an initiative started with the collaboration of technology entrepreneurs and visionaries from both the US and Mexico. It aims to provide a valuable, high-quality alternative for US companies to rapidly build mobile applications and other software products as well as to extend their development teams with talent based in Mexico. By doing this, iTexico offers high-quality job opportunities for Mexican software professionals and strengthens the relationship between the technology industries across borders.” said Anurag Kumar, CEO of iTexico.

“Our plan relied strongly on leveraging talent from the Mexican technology ecosystem as well as offering an innovative way for mutual collaboration between customers based in the US and iTexico's Mexico-based employees using a near-shore service model. This initiative began with the support of strategic partners like Appcelerator who trusted iTexico's ability to offer highly valuable services using their innovative cross-platform mobile development technology Titanium.” stated by Guillermo Ortega, COO of iTexico and part of iTexico's team in Guadalajara.

Also, iTexico has been expanding the Titanium community across Latin America by offering a series of official certification training classes in Mexico, Argentina and Chile. This has created several job opportunities for recent graduates in computer science and offers a strategic recruitment program with partners like Appcelerator to share talent and intellectual property.

Since the Appcelerator partnership, iTexico has successfully worked with dozens of customers on behalf of Appcelerator and provided a consistent service that maintains the quality expected from a top software company.

iTexico, an Austin based near-shore company, is a positive force for economic development in Mexico and pleased to apply for prestigious Economic Development award as part of the 2013 Computerworld Honors Program. iTexico started with only a handful of people with a large mission. In the beginning of 2013, the company has now more than 60 employees and offices in Austin TX, Silicon Valley and a Development Center in Guadalajara, Mexico. The company now serves dozens of customers from all over the US and other countries in Latin America and Europe.

In the past 2 years, iTexico has grown ~5X and continues to expand both in the United States and Mexico.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10372020.htm