Mobile Security and the REAL World – BYOD is Unstoppable, so What Now?

Mobile experts in enterprise and government from AirPatrol and SENGEX to address recent findings from SANS Mobile Security Survey.

This Thursday, January 31, 2013, CEOs, Cleve Adams of AirPatrol Corporation, and Gen. John Meincke of SENGEX, LLC will join a panel of security experts at the AFCEA West conference in San Diego to discuss the findings of SANS Institute's recent SANS Mobility Security Survey. The panel begins at 10:45 am in the Cyber Theatre at the San Diego Convention Center.

The AFCEA West is an educational conference dedicated to information technology, communications and electronics for the defense, homeland security and intelligence communities. The panel will follow a presentation on the SANS survey results which found that organizations overwhelmingly allow BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) as a wireless policy but lack the appropriate policies to provide the necessary security creating potential security risks.

The importance of data protection in this time of mobility is rapidly gaining ground as security policies shift from application management and security to protecting data. Due to the internet of things, the growth of information is doubling every 18 months. However, smartphones and tablets increase worker's productivity as well as employee morale and make it unattractive for security teams to say “no” to personal devices. Panelists will discuss real world scenarios and applications to mitigate the risks presented my mobile devices.

Registration for the AFCEA West can be done at the door or at http://www.afecea.org/events.

AirPatrol customers include large three letter agencies, military, government, major enterprises, international corporations and other organizations.

SENGEX is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focused towards providing data and wireless security solutions to government and commercial organizations.

